Toyota trumps VW and Ford as SA’s best-selling used car brand

Ford Ranger holds off Toyota Hilux as the most popular pre-owned model in June.

In addition to being the best-selling local new car brand, Toyota also rules the roost in the pre-owned space.

According to used sales data from AutoTrader, a total of 5 352 used Toyotas were sold through the platform during June. This number places the Japanese manufacturer comfortably ahead of Volkswagen on 4 100 units and Ford on 3 107.

Toyota has 4 in top 10

Toyota’s strength was also visible in the model rankings, where four of the 10 best-selling used vehicles in June carried a Toyota badge.

Similar to new car sales, the Hilux remained the brand’s biggest seller. With a total of 1 410 Hiluxes sold last month, it ranked second overall behind its great bakkie rival the Ford Ranger. The Ranger, which is South Africa’s second best-selling new bakkie behind the Hilux, was the best-selling used car in June with sales of 1 823.

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo ( 1 110) was the third best-selling used car in June, followed by the Polo (1 091) and the Suzuki Swift (758).

The Toyota Fortuner ranked sixth with 707 sales, followed by the Hyundai Grand i10 (589). Next up was the Corolla Cross (583) in eighth, the Isuzu D-Max (522) in ninth and the Starlet (502) at 10th.

Hilux in demand

Toyota also featured strongly in the variant rankings, with two Hilux derivatives among June’s five most popular used variants. The Hilux 2.8 GD-6 recorded 595 sales, placing it third overall, while the Hilux 2.4 GD-6 ranked fifth with 491 units. Together, those two derivatives accounted for 1 086 sales, roughly a fifth of Toyota’s overall number.

Wider rankings indicate that Toyota’s lead extended well beyond its bakkie range. The Fortuner kept Toyota near the top of the large SUV market, while the Corolla Cross and Starlet added volume in the crossover and hatchback segments.