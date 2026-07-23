Volkswagen still interested in Amarok-based Fortuner rival but…

Revealed in a drawing two years ago, the Amarok SUV has not been approved for production as Volkswagen's take on the Ford Everest.

Volkswagen has, reportedly, expressed renewed interest in introducing an SUV version of the Amarok, despite admitting that its current partnership with Ford doesn’t allow for such a model.

It is a no….

Back in 2022, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Board Member for Marketing, Lars Krause, said a second model on the back of Wolfsburg’s partnership with Dearborn is unlikely to happen based on the agreements signed back in 2019.

Ford Ranger has provided the base of the Volkswagen Amarok since the latter’s arrival in second-generation guise four years ago. Picture: Ford

At present, the partnership, from a commercial standout, involves the Amarok being based on the Ranger, the Transit Connect spun off of the Caddy, and the Transporter being a revised version of the Tourneo Custom.

“It’s always an idea also to set up a robust SUV based on the pick-up, but we do think that the setup of the pick-up is currently best delivering value to our customers,” Krause told various Australian media outlets following the Amarok’s world reveal at the time.

… but a yes?

In a subsequent post on his LinkedIn page two years later, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Head of Design, Albert-Johann Kirzinger, revealed that an Amarok-based SUV had been commissioned, but only as a drawing called the Amarok wagon.

“Our research phase back in the day took us on an off-road journey, and here´s a sneak peek with a rendering featuring a fully closed pickup bed. Ready for rugged adventures!,” Kirzinger’s accompanying caption read.

Not as easy

In the latest development, the proposed body-on-frame SUV reportedly remains a point of interest despite a number of internal challenges prohibiting it from becoming reality.

This, according to current Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles CEO, Stefan Mecha, who told Australia’s goauto.com.au that a rival for the Toyota Fortuner and Land Cruiser Prado, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Ford Everest is still an ambition.

Ranger-based Amarok was the focal point of the partnership signing. Picture: Volkswagen

“So far, we could never land it, and as we said, I think to build such a car for one market, that’s not going to work, so you need more scale,” Mechaa said.

“[We] wanted to have this closed pickup, but financially, it never worked out – that was the reason. The economics never made us bring this car to life”.

Never part of the deal

At the same time, Mecha reiterated that adapting the Everest for use as a Volkswagen never formed part of the partnership talks, as the initial focus was placed squarely on the Amarok using the same platform as the current internally named T6.2 Ranger.

Turning the Ford Everest into a Volkswagen equivalent never formed part of the brands’ partnership agreement. Picture: Ford

“We have not included this Everest in the cooperation with Ford. We focused on the pickup solely, so this is (not something) that we have tackled so far – but again, the (SUV) remains an interesting concept, no doubt,” Mecha said.

Unknown future

Despite speculation of the next-generation Amarok possibly leading to an SUV version, Mecha said a partnership renewal has not yet been signed in spite of discussions being reportedly underway.