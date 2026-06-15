Volkswagen shows facelift Caddy’s revised interior for the first time

Volkswagen is yet to fully approve the updated Caddy for South Africa.

Unveiled back in April, Volkswagen has provided more details of the incoming facelift Caddy, this time of of its interior.

Golf inspired

Officially available for pre-ordering in Germany, the first sighting of the cabin sees the Caddy borrowing extensively from the Golf 8.5

As such, it gets a new dashboard and air vents, illuminated touch sliders for the climate control and the same steering wheel with physical buttons.

Interior takes extensively after the Golf 8.5. Picture: Volkswagen

As well as upgraded material trim and new fabrics, all variants are equipped with the new 12.9-inch infotainment system, a slimmer centre console and the Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster on some variants.

Also included, including on the Cargo panel van, is a new fast charging wireless smartphone charging pad and type-C USB ports.

Visual changes

Visually, the internally named SB Caddy’s refresh comprises a restyled grille, a new front bumper, redesigned headlights and new alloy wheels between 16 and 18-inches.

Caddy range starts off with the standard wheelbase Cargo panel van. Picture: Volkswagen

On passenger versions, Volkswagen has made four new colours available: grey-brown, Grenadilla Black, Sunset Red and Reed Green.

From cargo van to passenger carrier

As before, the Caddy comes in passenger and Cargo variants, with the standard wheelbase now wearing the Trend nomenclature, while the extended wheelbase retains the Maxi designation.

Seating ranges from two in the panel van, to the seven in the Maxi passenger variant.

First introduced on the Transporter is the so-called Flexible model that offers a series of conversion options Volkswagen says, “turns a five-seater into a full-fledged two-seater van with a partition wall in a few simple steps”.

Billed as a “micro camper”, the California tops the Caddy range. Picture: Volkswagen

As before, the Caddy can tow up to 1 500 kg and accommodate up to 3 100-litres in Cargo versions of the Maxi.

Confirmed trim levels are base, Life, Style, Edition and the California Wolfsburg refers to as a “micro camper” as it comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, an optional kitchenette and removable bed that sleeps two.

TSI, TDI or eHybrid

While technical details are still known, the facelift Caddy is anticipated to retain the pre-facelift model’s engine options.

These include the 2.0 TDI that offers up 75kW/280Nm or 90kW/320Nm, the 1.5 TSI Evo outputting 85kW/220Nm and the plug-in eHybrid that combines the latter with a 19.7-kWh battery pack and electric motor for a total output of 110kW/350Nm.

Transmissions consist of a six-speed manual, a seven-speed DSG and a six-speed DSG in the case of the eHybrid, which has a claimed all-electric range of 122 km.

South Africa waits

Priced from €26 480 (R497 454) for the Cargo, with the passenger model kicking-off at €28 740 (R539 910), Volkswagen Group Africa is yet to approve the facelift for South Africa.

However, since sales of the pre-facelift only started in 2022, expect the reworked version to possibly only arrive by year-end or in 2027 if given the greenlight.