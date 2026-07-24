Volkswagen puts price tag on realigned Transporter line-up

Range now spans 10 variants, with the biggest addition being more all-wheel drive 4Motion models.

Volkswagen has quietly revised the Ford Tourneo Custom-based Transporter range with the addition of new derivatives as part of a range restructuring.

What has changed?

Panel van

According to the brand’s online configurator, the panel van now comes with the eight-speed automatic gearbox, which brings an increase in both power and torque over the six-speed manual.

Long wheelbase only panel van now offers both manual and automatic transmissions. Picture: Volkswagen

Still with the same dimensions as before, but a reduced payload from 1 143kg to 1 071kg, the self-shifting TDI develops 110kW/360Nm compared to the 81kW/310Nm of the manual.

Specification is otherwise identical to the manual, however, the automatic’s tow rating has been improved from 2 000kg to 2 800kg.

Crew Bus

Up next, the Crew Bus sees the arrival of the same 81kW engine as the panel van, complete with the six-speed manual ‘box.

As an option, the equally new automatic Crew Bus gets the 110kW engine and eight-speed ‘box, thus reducing the range on price previously started with the more powerful 125kW version.

The majority of the changes have been to the Crew Bus line-up. Picture: Volkswagen

Worth noting is that the new “base” Crew Bus models offer seating for eight in long wheelbase bodystyle and five in short wheelbase configuration.

In an unexpected change, the entry-level 125kW bows out in favour of a new 4Motion variant, still with the eight-speed automatic ‘box, but in long wheelbase and short wheelbase forms.

Kombi

Next up, the eight-seat short wheelbase Commerce remains unchanged, as does the 125kW short wheelbase Life and the limited-run Edition.

Transporter Kombi line-up has not received any tweaks. Picture: Volkswagen

The short wheelbase 4Motion Style once again tops the local line-up.

Price

As before, the Transporter panel van and Crew Bus models are covered by a two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and a three-year/60 000km service plan.

Standard on all Kombi models is a three-year/120 000km warranty and a five-year/60 000km maintenance plan.