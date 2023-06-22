Swansong update? Enhanced again Alfa Romeo Stelvio priced

Showcased in October last year along with the Giulia, Stellantis South Africa has officially announced price and specification details of the revised Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
The second mid-life revision afforded to the senior sibling of the Tonale following an initial refresh in 2019, the updates, once again, involve a single model, the Veloce, which will be joined later this year by the flagship Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
Inside and out
Potentially the last lifecycle facelift in preparation for an all-new, all-electric replacement in 2027, the external enhancements comprise the 3+3 Matrix LED headlight arrangement derived from the SZ and most recently used on the Tonale, a new front bumper and grille, a blacked-out finish for the light clusters themselves and standard 20-inch tele-dial diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Inside, the 8.8-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system remains, albeit now flanked by a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, still in a pod-type design.
Spec
Specification-wise, the Veloce leaves little to chance, bar the option of a sunroof at R20 000, as it comes as standard with heated and electric front seats, a heated steering wheel, eight-speaker sound system, push-button start and keyless entry, a wireless smartphone, leather upholstery, plus the following:
- hands-free electric tailgate
- tyre pressure monitor
- Hill Descent Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- front and rear parking sensors
- Driver Attention Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- reverse camera
Underneath
Underneath, the Stelvio’s Giorgio platform, which underpins the Giulia, five-and-seven-seat Jeep Grand Cherokee as well as the Maserati Grecale, remains unaltered and as such, retains the double wishbone suspension design at the front and multi-link at the rear.
Dimensionally, the Stelvio has not been changed either, meaning an overall length of 4 687mm, height of 1 632mm, width of 2 163mm and wheelbase of 2 818mm.
The claimed ground clearance is 165mm with boot space ranging from 525-litres to 1 600-litres with the rear seats down.
Engine
In addition to keeping the limited slip differential, DNA drive mode selector and torque vectoring Q4 all-wheel-drive system, the Stelvio Veloce’s long-serving 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces an unchanged 206kW/400Nm.
Hooked to the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, complete with magnesium paddle shifters, the Veloce will get from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and top out at 230km/h. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.7 L/100km.
Price
Available in six colours; Alfa White, Volcano Grey, Alfa Red, Vesuvio Grey, Ettna Red and Misano Blue, the Stelvio Veloce is priced at R1 205 500, which includes a five-year/100 000km warranty and maintenance plan.
