Facelift Mercedes-Benz A-Class pricing officially confirmed

By Charl Bosch

Despite the emergence of pricing in February, Mercedes-Benz has set the record straight by fully disclosing sticker prices for the A-Class hatch and sedan unveiled in facelift form in Europe last year.

What has changed

Extensive believed to be the final rework the now five-year old internally named W177 will receive in lieu of its permanent departure in 2025, the revisions comprise restyled headlights with standard LED or optional MultiBeam adaptive LED diodes, a new grille, redesigned faux diffuser and up to 19-inch alloy wheels.

ALSO READ: Streamlined facelift Mercedes-Benz A-Class range priced

As before, models specified with the AMG Line styling package receive sportier bumpers and door sills, and AMG light alloy wheels finished in silver or gloss black.

Dual 10.25-inch display remains a cost option. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Inside, the A-Class continues to boast the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as standard, although the similarly-sized MBUX infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto requires forking out extra as the expense of the standard seven-inch display.

Whereas the entry-level Progressive comes fitted with imitation carbon fibre inserts and Artico man-made upholstery trimmed seats as standard, the AMG Line gets brushed aluminium detailing and red stitch work expanded to the steering wheels, dashboard, centre console and doors.

Petrol or diesel remains

Up front, Benz has made the biggest reshuffling by reinstating the diesel engine A200d previously reported as having been dropped, but not the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that made 165kW/350Nm in the A250.

Also not offered is the 48-volt mild-hybrid system available in Europe, or the plug-in hybrid A250e variants that develops a combined 160kW/450Nm and allows for an all-electric range of up to 82 km.

Sedan and hatch bodystyles will again be sold. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

With the exception of the A35 and A45 S models, the regular A-Class range consists of two engines; the mentioned 2.0-litre oil-burner that makes 110kW/320Nm in the A200d, and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance co-developed 1.3-litre turbo-petrol that pumps-out 120kW/270Nm in the A200.

As part of the range’s slim-lining, the hatch is sold exclusively in A200 guise, while the sedan has access to both powerunit options.

Transmissions consist of the seven-speed dual-clutch on the petrol and the eight-speed dual-clutch on the diesel, with Mercedes-Benz South Africa claiming the following performance figures; a top speed of 227 km/h for the A200d, 230 km/h for the A200 sedan and 225 km/h for the A200 hatch.

Respective 0-100 km/h sprint times are 8.4 seconds, 8.3 seconds and 8.2 seconds.

Price

Included in each model’s sticker price is a five-year/100 000 km service and maintenance plan, with the mentioned AMG models confirmed for arrival later this year.

A200 hatch Progressive – R796 560

A200 hatch AMG Line – R825 560

A200 sedan Progressive – R851 560

A200 sedan AMG Line – R880 560

A200d sedan Progressive – R920 299

A200d sedan AMG Line – R949 299

NOW READ: Mercedes-Benz A-Class emerges from likely sole surgeon’s visit