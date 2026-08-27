Factory warranty vs extended motor warranty – Five things you must know

A breakdown rarely comes at a convenient time. Leaving you wondering not only what's wrong but how much it is going to cost to fix.

For many drivers, when their car breaks down, the first question they ask is: “Will my warranty cover this?”

The answer depends on a few things. What type of warranty do you have? Is it a factory warranty or an extended motor warranty?

“Both factory warranties and aftermarket extended motor warranties can offer valuable protection. But they don’t work in the same way,” says Keagan Sloman, Head of Product at financial services provider The Unlimited.

“Understanding what your warranty covers before you need to use it can give you greater peace of mind and help take some of the uncertainty out of an unexpected repair.”

Five things you should know:

1. Factory vs extended: what’s the difference?

A factory warranty, also known as a manufacturer’s warranty, usually comes with a new vehicle. How long it lasts and what it covers will depend on the manufacturer and the vehicle.

An extended or motor warranty is a separate aftermarket product that may cover specified mechanical or electrical components.

And often only once the manufacturer’s warranty has ended or no longer applies.

“Don’t assume an extended warranty simply picks up where your factory warranty left off,” cautions Sloman.

“They are different products, so it’s worth understanding how each one works from the start.”

2. When does your factory warranty end?

The age of your car alone won’t necessarily tell you whether the factory warranty is still valid. Warranty periods can differ depending on the manufacturer, mileage and even the component concerned.

“Don’t rely on memory,” advises Sloman. “Check your warranty documents so that you know exactly when your cover ends. It’s a small step that could make a big difference later.”

Don’t assume an extended warranty simply picks up where your factory warranty left off. Picture: Supplied

3. Is approval needed for the repair?

Before authorising any repairs, check whether your warranty requires you to contact the provider, obtain approval or follow a specific claims process.

Depending on the cover, different claim limits may also apply to different components.

“The last thing you need is to discover that you haven’t followed the correct procedures and may now be liable for the repair bill,” says Sloman.

4. Does “under warranty” mean everything is covered?

Tyres wear down. Brake components also wear with use. Wiper blades eventually need replacing.

And it’s easy to assume that if your vehicle is under warranty, every repair will be paid for, but that isn’t necessarily the case.

“Warranties generally cover certain components and specific mechanical, electrical and often cooling system repairs.”

“They typically exclude routine servicing and all other costs associated with owning and maintaining a vehicle,” explains Sloman.

5. Why does your service history matter?

That pile of invoices in your cubbyhole may be more useful than you think.

Keeping records of your vehicle’s service history provides evidence of the maintenance carried out.

If those records aren’t available when you make a claim, the warranty terms could influence the outcome.

“Good records aren’t just admin; they could be your strongest evidence,” adds Sloman.

Understanding what your warranty covers before you need to use it can give you greater peace of mind. Picture: Supplied

Read it before you need it

“A warranty should give you greater certainty, not more questions,” says Sloman.

“So, taking the time to familiarise yourself with your cover upfront can put you in a much better position if the unexpected happens,” he reiterates.

“After all, no one wants to read warranty terms for the first time while standing next to a broken-down car.”