Next Denza? Less hardcore Fangchengbao Ti7 enters production

Fangchengbao's fourth model could, possibly, become the next export market Denza product, however, noting has been confirmed.

BYD-owned Fangchengbao has officially started production of its fourth domestic market model called the Ti7.

Fitting in

Set to be positioned between the Bao 5 and Bao 8, the Ti7 follows the naming example of the brand’s smallest model, the Tai 3, not to adopt the repeated Bao moniker, which translates as Leopard in Mandarin.

The brand’s name, therefore, meaning Formula Leopard and its pair of products as Formula Leopard Leopard 5 and Formula Leopard Leopard 8, the Ti7 joins the Tai 3 as part of the Tia/Ti range seemingly aimed at less strenuous off-road usage.

The fundamentals

This being enforced by its use of a unibody platform rather than the body-on-frame Dual Mode Offroad that underpins the Bao 5, Bao 8 and BYD Shark bakkie, the Ti7 has reported measurements of 4 999 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 920 mm, height of 1 865 mm and width of 1 995 mm.

Ti7’s profile has been likened to the Defender 110. Image:: carnewschina.com

Providing seating for five, again similar to the Tai 3, the Ti7 continues with the usage of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, albeit under the designation DMS.

As with the Bao 5 and Shark, this consists of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine working in conjunction with a 26.6-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor, and a bigger 35.6-kWh module motivating two electric units.

The Tai 3 is currently Fangchengbao’s entry-level product in China. Image: Fangchengbao China

While no combined power and torque figures have so far been revealed, Fangchengbao does report an all-electric range of between 100 to 130 km based on China’s CLTC measurements.

Next Denza, and a first?

Reported to have a price tag of between 250 000 to 300 000 yuan, which amounts to R615 628-R738 754 when directly converted, and without taxes, the Ti7’s significance lies in it being, potentially, rebadged under Denza name for export markets.

Similar to the Bao 5 and Bao 8 that go under the nomenclatures Denza B5 and B8, the Ti7 could be renamed T7 in the event of it being approved for markets outside the People’s Republic as the third Denza badged Fangchengbao product.

For the moment, this is purely speculative and not confirmed by either Fangchengbao or Denza.

As a reminder, the latter, a once joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz, will make its South African market debut in 2026 with the B5, and, if recent reports are to be believed, with the B8 a short while later.

Additional information from carnewschina.com.

