Chery Tiggo 7 plug-in hybrid gets over 1 200km on one tank of fuel

Even in charge-depleting mode, this SUV needs less than five litres for 100km.

Chery South Africa recently hit the road to showcase the fuel efficiency and real-world driving range of their Tiggo 7 CSH (Chery Super Hybrid) plug-in hybrid The result was impressive: 1 290km before requiring a stop for fuel and a charge of the battery.

“These results reinforce our belief that hybrid technology can deliver more than just efficiency; it can redefine what South Africans expect from family vehicles,” said Verene Petersen, National Brand & Marketing Manager at Chery South Africa.

“With the new Tiggo CSH range, we’re offering drivers a smart, capable, and highly adaptable solution that meets the realities of modern mobility, whether you’re commuting in the city or crossing provinces.”

ALSO READ: Chery Tiggo 7 plug-in hybrid ready to shock the SUV segment

Chery Tiggo 7 CSH packs a punch

At the heart of the Cherry Tiggo 7 CSH’s powertrain is a highly efficient 1.5TGDI dedicated hybrid turbo petrol engine that delivers 115kW of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque on its own. An 18.3kWh battery pack powers a dual electric motor system that adds a further 150kW and 310Nm to the equation. This mix is driven down to the front wheel through a single speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) for a combined output of up to 265kW and 530Nm of torque.

This translates into strong real-world performance that you can feel when driving the medium-sized SUV. Whether you are accelerating from a standstill at traffic lights or overtaking at highway speeds. The system ensures instant power on demand, always keeping you one step ahead.

For urban commuting, the hybrid battery offers over 90km of pure electric range. This is sufficient for most daily driving needs.

ALSO READ: Hybrid warfare as Chery Tiggo 7 takes swipe at Jaecoo J7

Charge in a jiffy

When it’s time to recharge, the DC fast-charging capability recharges the battery from 30 to 80% in around 19 minutes — about the time needed for a coffee break.

Even in charge-depleting mode, fuel consumption drops to as low as 4.9 litres/100km, significantly reducing the overall cost of ownership for customers. The range of over 1 200km from the 60-litre fuel tank eliminates range anxiety on long-distance trips, while reducing the need for frequent refuelling – making every journey more convenient and worry-free.

Catering to the growing popularity of outdoor type lifestyles, the Tiggo 7 CSH boasts a 3.3kW vehicle-to-load capability. This effectively eliminates the need for additional portable power stations on a weekend away. With most household appliances operating below 2.5 kW, intelligent power management keeps your devices powered on the go, letting you stay connected if that’s what you want.