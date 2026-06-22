Farizon details South Africa’s latest electric panel van arrival

The Geely-owned brand is yet to confirm official pricing.

Announced last year as one of six new Chinese vehicle brands coming to South Africa in 2026, Geely-owned Farizon has provided first details of its all-electric SV van on its website.

What is it?

Founded a decade ago as a new energy vehicle brand, Farizon focuses solely on commercial vehicles, with a line-up ranging from vans to heavy-duty trucks and buses.

Only the standard wheelbase, low roof SV will, initially, be sold in South Africa. Picture: Farizon Australia

Known as the Xingfuhao in China, the SV represents its first exported model outside China, with sales having already started in key right-hand drive markets such as Australia and the United Kingdom.

Revealed two years ago, the SV becomes South Africa’s latest full-size electric panel van, but not the first as the eDeliver from LDV sub-brand Maxus holds this accolade.

Fundamentals

Riding on a platform called GXA-M, the SV, based on Farizon South Africa’s website, will have a choice of five bodystyles and three battery packs.

High roof SV is still to be approved, outright, for South Africa. Picture: Farizon UK

In the apparent absence, for now, of the high roof and long wheelbase variants offered in other markets, the SV will, seemingly, debut in standard roof, short wheelbase configuration only.

This means the following dimensions:

Length : 4 990mm;

: 4 990mm; Wheelbase : 3 100mm;

: 3 100mm; Height : 1 980mm;

: 1 980mm; Width: 1 980mm

The claimed payload is 1 350kg and cargo volume 6.95m³. At the same time, Farizon quotes a tow rating of 2 000kg and dual barn-style opening rear doors capable of opening 180° or up to 270°.

Power options

In terms of power, the SV’s initial line-up comprises two battery pack options; a 67-kWh and an 83-kWh, both powering a single electric motor mounted on the front axle. A more powerful 106-kWh option will be added later.

Regardless of size, both batteries produce 170kW//336Nm, which allows for a top speed of 135km/h and respective ranges of 302km and 376km.

With the 106-kWh battery, the SV will be able to travel 398km between trips to the plug.

Supporting DC charging up to 140kW will require a waiting time of 36 minutes from 20-80%, or up to seven hours using an AC outlet up to 11kW.

Spec

As for specification, the SV comes with the following as standard:

16-inch steel wheels;

auto on/off LED headlights;

imitation leather upholstery;

keyless entry;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

heated steering wheel;

two-speaker sound system;

heated and ventilated seats;

12.3-inch infotainment system;

Apple CarPlay

Interior is anything spartan for a commercial vehicle. Picture: Farizon UK

Safety and driver assistance comes via:

front and rear parking sensors;

surround-view camera system;

tyre pressure monitor;

traction control;

Electronic Stability Program;

Hill Hold Assist;

Auto High Beam Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Forward Collison Waring;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Keeping Assist;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Change Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Still to be priced

Priced from £39 000 in the UK and from $69 990 in Australia, which amounts to R848 269 and R805 106 respectively without taxes and when directly converted, Farizon South Africa is still to confirm the SV’s official price tag.