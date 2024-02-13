Incoming, spruced-up Volkswagen Touareg first details confirmed

Wolfsburg's flagship SUV will bow in the second half of the year after originally having been tipped for introduction at the end of 2023.

Touareg’s restyling, its first since debuting in 2018, has been extensive. Image: Volkswagen

Supposed to have made its South African market debut at the end of last year, Volkswagen officially showcased the updated Touareg at its product Indaba in Kariega, formerly Uitenhage, last week as part of its model roll-out for 2024.

Watch the wraps coming off below

Overlooked

Wolfsburg’s flagship SUV that has remained a left-field offering since debuting locally in 2004, a total of 8 671 units have been sold since then as part of the global offset of 1.3-million units.

Updated last year as part of the current third generation’s first significant mid-life facelift since its world unveiling in 2018, the Touareg will resume its standing as Volkswagen’s flagship SUV in South Africa from the second half of 2024, again solely powered by a diesel engine.

What has changed?

Aesthetically inspired by the smaller Taos and North American Atlas, the Touareg’s visual changes comprise a new grille and front apron, an optional illuminated logo bar and a redesigned front bumper.

Confirmed for South Africa are the new Matrix I.Q LED headlights made-up of 19 216 micro LEDs in each bulb Wolfsburg says projects a “carpet of light” on full beam without dazzling oncoming traffic.

An illuminated central LED bar and Volkswagen logo will be optional. Image: Volkswagen

This will, however, be optional and completes the aesthetic changes consisting otherwise of a new rear bumper and LED light bar, the latter complete with an illuminated Volkswagen logo between the updated clusters.

Inside, the Innovision Cockpit, made-up of a 15-inch infotainment system and 12-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster under a single piece of glass, has been kept, but updated with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have now been integrated into the Innovision Cockpit. Image: Volkswagen

As a result of customer input, the centre console armrest has been decked-out in softer leather, the materials elsewhere upgraded and the wireless smartphone’s output increased from 15-watts to 45-watts.

A new steering wheel completes the interior, along with type-C USB ports, improved voice control, extended illuminated touch points and a tweaked Head-Up Display.

Diesel only once again

As mentioned, South Africa will again be privy solely to the 3.0 TDI engine outputting 190kW/600Nm, paired to the eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox and permanent all-wheel-drive.

Due to the country’s less than adequate fuel quality, none of the electrically assisted petrol and diesel powerplants offered in Europe will be made available, including the plug-in hybrid Touareg R that makes a combined 340kW/700Nm.

Final pricing later

Also expected to carryover the current three model trim grade structure, comprising Luxury, Luxury R-Line and Executive R-Line variants, pricing for the Touareg will only be announced at a later stage, however, expect a significant increase from the current R1 414 700 starting sticker.

