Volvo EX30 spec sheet selectively revealed, pricing unchanged

South Africa's second cheapest all-electric vehicle will be positioned above the XC40, but with a range of 344 km in its most basic form.

EX30 becomes Volvo’s cheapest EV in South Africa, an accolade held until now by the XC60 P6 Recharge. Image: Volvo

With just over a week left before its official market reveal, Volvo has released select specification details of what will be its most accessible all-electric SUV, the new EX30.

Line-up

Reported at the end of last year as being en-route to South Africa, the first batch of models have since arrived and while positioned between the mild-hybrid XC40 and XC60 on price, are all stickered below R1-million with a range just shy of 500 km.

Gothenburg’s second model to ride on the EV dedicated Scalable Production Architecture 2 (SPA2) after the flagship EX90, its fourth all-electric model after the C40 Recharge and the P6 and P8 Recharge versions of the XC40, will be offered in three trim levels in a line-up spanning five derivatives.

Power and spec

South Africa’s second cheapest electric vehicle after the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Ora 03, the range kicks-off with the Core that makes a revised 200kW/343Nm from a 51-kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery pack.

Able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds, the single motor Core has a claimed range of 344 km and as with all new Volvos, a top speed limited to 180 km/h.

Confirmed specification items are 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, the 12.3-inch infotainment system complete with the latest Google Android operating system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 5G and over-the-air updates, a heated steering wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, rear parking sensors and an array of unspecified safety and driver assistance systems.

The 12.3-inch infotainment system will be standard fixture across the range. Image: Volvo

Next up, the mid-spec Plus and flagship Ultra get their shock from a 69-kWh battery pack that delivers the same 200kW/343Nm as the Core.

While also limited to 180 km/h, both have a greater range of 476 km and are able to get from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

In terms of spec, the Plus boasts dual-zone climate control, 19-inch alloy wheels, a unique Harman Kardon sound system with an integrated sound bar underneath the windscreen, ambient lighting, an electric tailgate, all around parking sensors and a wireless smartphone charger.

Heading the range, the Ultra swaps the 19-inch wheels for 20-inch alloys, while also gaining the 22 kW on-board charger as opposed to the Core and Plus’ 11 kW outlet.

Line-up will span five models, two battery sizes and three trim levels. Image: Volvo

Also standard is the Park Pilot system, a fixed panoramic glass roof, heated and electric front seats and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Completing the range, the Plus and Ultra grades also feature on the Twin Motor Performance variants, which add a second electric motor, driven by the same capacity battery pack, for an effective all-wheel-drive layout.

The result is 315kW/543Nm, a top speed of 180 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. Despite being more powerful than the single motor, the twin’s claimed range is less at 460 km on a single charge.

Price

Still available for ordering, with a reported 150 signatures already received, all EX30’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan plus an eight-year battery warranty.

EX30 Core – R775 900

EX30 Plus – R865 900

EX30 Plus Twin Motor Performance – R935 900

EX30 Ultra – R965 900

EX30 Ultra Twin Motor Performance – R995 900

