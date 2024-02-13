Motoring

Volvo EX30 spec sheet selectively revealed, pricing unchanged

South Africa's second cheapest all-electric vehicle will be positioned above the XC40, but with a range of 344 km in its most basic form.

Volvo starts detailing South Africa bound EX30

EX30 becomes Volvo’s cheapest EV in South Africa, an accolade held until now by the XC60 P6 Recharge. Image: Volvo

With just over a week left before its official market reveal, Volvo has released select specification details of what will be its most accessible all-electric SUV, the new EX30.

Line-up

Reported at the end of last year as being en-route to South Africa, the first batch of models have since arrived and while positioned between the mild-hybrid XC40 and XC60 on price, are all stickered below R1-million with a range just shy of 500 km.

Gothenburg’s second model to ride on the EV dedicated Scalable Production Architecture 2 (SPA2) after the flagship EX90, its fourth all-electric model after the C40 Recharge and the P6 and P8 Recharge versions of the XC40, will be offered in three trim levels in a line-up spanning five derivatives.

Power and spec

South Africa’s second cheapest electric vehicle after the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Ora 03, the range kicks-off with the Core that makes a revised 200kW/343Nm from a 51-kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery pack.

Able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds, the single motor Core has a claimed range of 344 km and as with all new Volvos, a top speed limited to 180 km/h.

Confirmed specification items are 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, the 12.3-inch infotainment system complete with the latest Google Android operating system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 5G and over-the-air updates, a heated steering wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, rear parking sensors and an array of unspecified safety and driver assistance systems.

Volvo starts detailing South Africa bound EX30
The 12.3-inch infotainment system will be standard fixture across the range. Image: Volvo

Next up, the mid-spec Plus and flagship Ultra get their shock from a 69-kWh battery pack that delivers the same 200kW/343Nm as the Core.

While also limited to 180 km/h, both have a greater range of 476 km and are able to get from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

In terms of spec, the Plus boasts dual-zone climate control, 19-inch alloy wheels, a unique Harman Kardon sound system with an integrated sound bar underneath the windscreen, ambient lighting, an electric tailgate, all around parking sensors and a wireless smartphone charger.

Heading the range, the Ultra swaps the 19-inch wheels for 20-inch alloys, while also gaining the 22 kW on-board charger as opposed to the Core and Plus’ 11 kW outlet.

Volvo starts detailing South Africa bound EX30
Line-up will span five models, two battery sizes and three trim levels. Image: Volvo

Also standard is the Park Pilot system, a fixed panoramic glass roof, heated and electric front seats and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Completing the range, the Plus and Ultra grades also feature on the Twin Motor Performance variants, which add a second electric motor, driven by the same capacity battery pack, for an effective all-wheel-drive layout.

The result is 315kW/543Nm, a top speed of 180 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. Despite being more powerful than the single motor, the twin’s claimed range is less at 460 km on a single charge.

Price

Still available for ordering, with a reported 150 signatures already received, all EX30’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan plus an eight-year battery warranty.

  • EX30 Core – R775 900
  • EX30 Plus – R865 900
  • EX30 Plus Twin Motor Performance – R935 900
  • EX30 Ultra – R965 900
  • EX30 Ultra Twin Motor Performance – R995 900

