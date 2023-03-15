Should it come back? Sleeker facelift Hyundai Elantra revealed

Charl Bosch

Although it only showcased the seventh generation Elantra three years ago, Hyundai has detailed the now arguably more dramatic looking facelift model known as the Avante in South Korea.

Goodbye aggressive

Unveiled with very much the North American market in-mind at the initial premiere almost exactly 36 months ago Hollywood, the mid-life restyle sees the Elantra gaining a slimmer Cascading Grille, a new front bumper complete with a lower air dam, sleeker LED headlights and at the rear, a sportier bumper plus wheel sizes ranging from 15 to 17-inches.

Inside, the dual 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system remains, though on entry-level models, the former makes way for an analogue arrangement with a 4.2-inch TFT display and the latter for a smaller eight-inch setup.

Besides a new bumper, the rear of the coupe-style Elantra has remained otherwise unchanged.

New though is an upgraded eight-speaker Bose sound system, a special function integrated into the climate control that allows passengers to reduce humidity when exiting, heated and cooled front seats, a standard total of eight airbags and heated rear seats.

Power

In South Korea, the Elantra offers a choice of three engines; a conventional normally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol rated at 90kW/154Nm and an LPG version of the same unit capable of producing 88kW/152Nm.

The third option comes in the shape of a hybrid that combines the 1.6 with an electric motor for a combined system output of 104kW/265Nm.

On the former engine, the sole transmission option is Hyundai’s Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), with a torque converter six-speed automatic being reserved for the LPG derivative. The only option for the hybrid is a six-speed dual-clutch.

Interior continues without major redesigns.

Outside of South Korea, engines choices are set consist of a normally aspirated 2.0-litre, a 1.6 T-GDI and the range-topping 2.0 T-GDI that pumps-out 206kW/392Nm in the performance Elantra N.

In addition to the transmissions already mentioned, other markets stand to get a seven-speed dual-clutch, a six-speed manual and, in the case of the Elantra N Hyundai didn’t divulge any details on, an eight-speed dual-clutch also used on the Kona N and i30 N.

Why not here?

Priced from the directly converted equivalent of R280 000, the Elantra will continue to remain forbidden fruit for South Africa after being withdrawn from the local market months before the current generation was supposed to debut due to the downturn in sedan sales.

Additional information and images from carscoops.com.

