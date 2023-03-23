New Accent SA wants? Latest model debuts as Hyundai Verna

Charl Bosch

Arriving in the same month and not long after the heavily updated Elantra debuted as the Avante in South Korea, Hyundai has taken wraps off the all-new Verna in India South Africans will know better as the Accent.

One of Hyundai’s most important models in India where it rivals the Suzuki Ciaz, the Honda City (Ballade) and the Volkswagen Virtus, known on local soil as the Polo Sedan, the Verna sports a futuristic design inspired not only by the Staria, but also the Stargazer MPV.

Dimensions

While sales of the Accent in South Africa ended more than five years ago, as evident by the now outgoing fifth generation having never entered the local market, the new sixth generation has been designed from the ground-up with noticeable differences relative to the old model.

Measuring 4 535 mm long overall, 1 475 mm high and 1 765 mm wide, the Verna’s wheelbase stretches 2 670 mm, which amounts to an increase of 70 mm over the old model.

ALSO READ: Should it come back? Sleeker facelift Hyundai Elantra revealed

As well as the overall length increasing by 95 mm and the width by 36 mm with the height remaining unchanged, claimed boot space has also gone-up from 480-litres to 528-litres.

Packed with features

Its design said to preview that of the incoming Sonata, the Verna’s model range spans three trim levels; EX, S and SX with the latter offering an options package that results in it being called the SX(0).

In terms of spec, the EX receives a conventional LCD audio system, rear parking sensors, electric mirrors, rear armrest, six airbags and all-around electric windows, while the S gains 15-inch alloy wheels, rear air-conditioning vents, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, a cooled glovebox, front armrest, keyless entry, push-button start, four-speaker sound system, Electronic Stability Control, tyre pressure monitor and Hill Start Assist.

On the SX, Hyundai has added front parking sensors plus a reverse camera, full-LED headlights, diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, drive mode selector on automatic models and a wireless smartphone charger.

Side profile shrunken down from the Elantra. Image: Hyundai India.

Opting for the mentioned options package adds the following;

leatherette seats;

folding electric mirrors;

paddle shifters on automatic models;

10.25-inch infotainment system;

heated and cooled front seats;

electric driver’s chair;

eight-speaker Bose sound system

Also exclusive to automatic models is Hyundai’s Smart Sense range of safety and driver assistance system comprising Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Safe Exit Warning, Lane Following Assist and Auto High Beam Assist.

Power of two

Up front, and in-line with India’s stringent BS6.2 emissions regulations due to be implemented on 1 April, the Verna no longer comes with a diesel engine, but gains a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol in conjunction with a normally aspirated unit of the same displacement.

In the case of the latter, which Hyundai also uses in the Creta, outputs stand at 85kW/144Nm delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, or a CVT known in Hyundai-speak as Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Rear facia sports a full-width light bar connecting the main clusters. Image: Hyundai India.

As for the turbo, which premiered last month in the Alcazar, known as the Grand Creta in South Africa, it develops 117kW/253Nm. The standard transmission is again a six-speed manual, but the option comes in the form of a seven-speed dual-clutch.

Besides it improved power and torque figures, the turbo also comes with a number of unique exterior and interior details, namely black 16-inch alloys, black exterior accents, red brake calipers, turbo badging and on manual models, the mentioned drive mode selector.

It is worth noting though that turbo is only available on SX and SX(0) models as an option to the free-breathing 1.5 that powers these as standard, in addition to being the only powerunit option for the EX and S.

Flagship models receive a 10.25-inch infotainment system: Image: Hyundai India.

Colours and Price

On the colour front, seven hues have been availed; Atlas White, Abyss Black, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Starry Night and Fiery Red.

Reserved for the latter colour and Atlas White is an option dual-tone hue contrasted by a black roof, but only on turbo models.

In India, pricing for the Verna starts at Rs 1 090 000 (R239 810) for the 1.5 EX and ends at Rs 1 738 000 (R382 376) for the SX(0) Turbo fitted with the dual-clutch ‘box.

For now, a no-no

While soon to go on-sale in North America as the new Accent, until Hyundai South Africa makes an announcement, no plans are currently known off to bring the Verna back to local soil as the Accent.

Additional information and images from autocarindia.com and Hyundai India.

Watch more videos from The Citizen Motoring: