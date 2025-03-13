Mitsubishi silently prices ‘off-road flavoured’ Xpander Cross

Long awaited flagship Xpander gains several upgrades inside, along with a new "rugged" exterior.

The recipient of its first mid-life refresh four years ago, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has quietly loaded details of the SUV-inspired Xpander Cross onto its website.

A new addition to the Xpander range in 2019, the Cross builds on the change applied to the standard Xpander, but with notable specification upgrades from the automatic model it is based on.

Outside and underneath

On-sale locally in its facelift guise since 2022, the Cross’ exterior differences consist of black plastic cladding around the wheel arches, a redesigned grille, a reshaped lower front bumper, LED fog lamps, faux satin silver side scuff plates, black roof rails, LED headlights, chrome detailing, front and rear satin silver skidplates and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Underneath, Mitsubishi has revised the suspension and shock absorbers, although like the rest of the range, ground clearance remains at 225 mm. The rally-derived Active Yaw Control system becomes a new addition though.

New inside

Inside, the change consists of a new four-spoke leather-trimmed multi-function steering wheel, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, a digital panel for the dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, cruise control and a new freestanding eight-inch infotainment system.

Interior has been spruced-up with a new steering wheel and infotainment system among others. Note: Thai model depicted. Image: Mitsubishi Motors Thailand

All of the latter changes having been absent from the standard Xpander, the Cross goes further by also receiving upgraded materials, a telescopic steering column, an electronic handbrake, second-row USB ports, carbon decorative inserts around the window switches and a storage tray underneath the front passenger seat.

Besides the items already mentioned, the Xpander Cross also comes standard with electrically folding mirrors, Active Stability Control and Hill Start Assist not available on the model it is based upon.

No power change

Up front, no alterations have taken place, meaning the same 77kW/141Nm outputs from the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine shared with the new Outlander Sport.

Exterior changes from the standard Xpander are easy to spot. Image: Mitsubishi

As mentioned, drive goes to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic gearbox as opposed to the Outlander Sport’s CVT.

The claimed fuel consumption is seven-litres per 100 km, the top speed 170 km/h and the 0-100 km/h sprint time 15.4 seconds.

Colours and price

In total, four colours have been allocated; Quartz White Pearl, Graphite Grey Metallic, Blade Silver Metallic and Sunrise Orange Metallic.

As with the standard model, the Xpander Cross’ sticker price includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a two-year/30 000 km service plan.

Xpander 1.5 – R365 995

Xpander 1.5 AT – R385 995

Xpander Cross 1.5 AT – R419 995

Additional information from cars.co.za.

