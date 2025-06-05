Ford Family Promise introduces better service and benefits

From mobile servicing to comprehensive insurance, it's never been more beneficial to own a Ford.

If you can’t take your Ford to a dealership for a service, the workshop will come to you. Picture: Supplied

No matter what you drive, from a Ford Ranger to a Mustang, and everything in between, Ford South Africa unveiled an expanded Ford Family Promise, which comprises a comprehensive set of services and benefits designed to simplify the ownership experience while providing customers with greater peace of mind.

The initiative brings together practical customer-focused solutions across Ford’s national dealer network, along with enhanced ownership experiences to help ensure that every Ford owner receives support wherever they are.

At the heart of the programme are several standout offerings that provide added value, convenience and peace of mind, including.

Ford smart vehicle management

The FordPass app enables select features, including remote start, vehicle health alerts, service scheduling, and location tracking, depending on the model. Customers can book services online via the FordPass app or myfordjourney.co.za.

Loan car programme and vehicle pick-up and delivery

If a vehicle needs to remain at the dealership overnight, a loan car may be available. Vehicle pick-up and delivery services are also offered by selected dealers, adding further convenience for service customers.

Free 4×4 driver training

First-time buyers of new Ranger and Everest 4×4 models are eligible for a complimentary one-day training course to help them get the most from their new purchase.

Mobile servicing

For customers unable to visit a dealership, Ford offers the convenience of mobile servicing. A qualified technician will carry out routine servicing at the customer’s home or workplace, at no additional cost and to the same standard as in a workshop.

In addition to mobile service, Ford customers can also take advantage of vehicle pick-up and delivery – a service that collects the vehicle from the customer’s location and returns it once servicing is complete. This option is ideal for customers with service needs that exceed what Mobile Service can accommodate.

Express service

This service is designed for efficiency, with two technicians working simultaneously to complete scheduled vehicle servicing within 60 minutes. This option is suited to customers with limited time, without compromising service quality.

Transparent service pricing

A service price calculator is available for selected models, allowing customers to view service costs upfront.

Genuine Ford parts and Motorcraft

Ford owners have access to a wide range of Genuine Ford and Motorcraft parts, designed specifically for their vehicles. These parts meet the Blue Oval’s quality standards, offering reliable performance, safety and long-term value. All parts are backed by a 24-month, unlimited-kilometre warranty for added peace of mind.

Certified collision network

In the event of an accident, the Certified Collision Network provides repairs through approved facilities. Approved repairers follow Ford’s quality standards and use genuine parts. This helps ensure vehicles are restored safely and correctly, offering added peace of mind during a stressful time.

Comprehensive insurance

In a partnership with MiWay and Santam, Ford offers customers an effortless way to get comprehensive insurance cover. Powered by Ctrl Technologies, the digital platform makes it easy to request tailored insurance quotes, helping ensure both new and pre-owned vehicles are well protected.

Ford Protect 3-in-1 premium maintenance plan

The Protect 3-in-1 Premium Maintenance Plan is designed to provide all-round cover for both routine servicing and unexpected repairs. It includes scheduled services, wear-and-tear items, and electrical and mechanical components, helping to simplify long-term vehicle ownership and reduce unforeseen costs.

Optional service plan

Included with every Ford vehicle purchase is a six-year or 90 000km optional service plan that covers all scheduled maintenance according to Ford’s service schedule. This plan helps keep the vehicle in good condition while providing peace of mind throughout the ownership period.

Affordable tyre repairs and replacements

The Blue Oval’s dealer network offers a wide selection of competitively priced tyres, with more than 15 trusted brands available.

Coverage for Ford pre-owned vehicles

Pre-Owned Maintenance and Used Service Plans ensure older vehicles remain properly maintained.

With the enhanced Ford Family Promise, Ford South Africa is reaffirming its commitment to meaningful, long-term relationships with its customers. By offering integrated support that spans the entire ownership journey – from purchase to servicing and beyond – Ford can deliver a more human, responsive, and accessible customer experience.