Ford Ranger hopes to stay ahead of the game with 2.3-litre petrol

This bakkie could not have been introduced at a better time as diesel price hits new record high.

While many have questioned Ford’s decision to add petrol derivatives to its Ranger line-up, the Blue Oval firmly believes that the timing is right to give bakkie buyers more choice.

Ford officially this week introduced the 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbo petrol engine, which produces 222kW of power and 452Nm of torque, to the Ranger. It is the sole powertrain in the North American Ford Ranger and was also briefly offered locally in the Mustang.

Effectively replacing the 152kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel, the 2.3-litre takes its place alongside the 125kW/405Nm 2.0-litre single turbo diesel, 184kW/600Nm 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel and the Raptor’s performance 292kW/583Nm 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engines. 10-speed automatic transmission is the sole choice of gearbox on all engine derivatives except for the single turbo diesel, which also offers a six-speed auto box.

Two 2.3 Ford Ranger models

The 2.3-litre petrol mill is only offered on two models, the Wildtrak and newly-introduced Sport derivative, only in rear-wheel drive guise and in SuperCab and double cab body styles. The Sport slots in between the XLT and Wildtrak in the model hierarchy.

Another tweak to the model range sees the introduction of the 3.0-litre V6 to the Wildtrak SuperCab. The Wildtrak X has also been discontinued as a standalone model, but the Wildtrak can be ordered with the X pack as a R50 000 optional extra.

According to Neale Hill, president of Ford Africa, the 2.3-litre is part of the Blue Oval’s ongoing evolution. Ford was again the market leader in double cab sales in 2025 and hopes the model range tweaks will put the in good stead ahead of the introduction of the new Toyota Hilux, the overall best-selling local bakkie, new month.

The Ford Ranger come standard with a towbar. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Forward-thinking

Apart from the Ranger’s Silverton production sibling, the VW Amarok, there is no other non-performance mainstream leisure double cab bakkie with a non-hybridised petrol powertrain. It is only offered on the R1 099 000 Amarok PanAmericana 4×4, while the Ranger Sport 2.3 costs R839 600.

“There are many newcomers in the market which keeps us on our toes. As a heritage brand we need to continue to evolve and look for growth. Adding petrol options and the V6 to the SuperCab is part of this evolution,” said Hill.

“Trends indicate that buyers going from premium SUVs to bakkies don’t necessarily want diesel. Now we can offer them an alternative to an SUV with a sportier drive than a diesel bakkie.

“While we have opted to not offer the 2.3 in four-wheel drive initially, that can change depending on customer demand.”

More enhancements across range

Further updates to the Ford Ranger model range include subtle styling changes and along with tech and safety enhancements.

The styling tweaks include chrome elements being replaced with black trim, updated wheels and accents across the range and exclusive new colours. These include Ignite Orange on the Wildtrak and Acacia Green on the Platinum.

The XL now benefits from parking distance control, lane keep assist and collision mitigation. Adaptive cruise control and blind-spot information system with cross-traffic alert are added to the XLT’s suite of safety systems, while matrix LED headlights now come standard on the Ford Ranger Wildtrak.

A 12-inch infotainments and dual zone climate control has also been made standard across the range.

Supersmooth ride

While the original media launch drive routes had to be changed due to flooding after heavy rains in the Sourthern Cape this week, the slippery tarmac and muddy gravel roads around Oudtshoorn and Calitzdorp were still perfect to showcase the 2.3-litre’s prowess.

The 12-inch infotainment system is now standard across the range. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

When Ford says the petrol mill features a “consistent, flat torque delivery for strong and sustained acceleration”, it is not only fancy words for marketing purposes. Supersmooth from the start-up, the mill’s acceleration is really impressive. Like we discovered with the 2.3 Amarok back in March, acceleration in the typical overtaking range of 80 to 140km/h is a serious deal-breaker compared to a diesel equivalent.

The 10-speed box, which has been constantly developed since its introduction on the previous generation Ranger, is also very well-behaved and helps create a sporty drive.

Perfect timing

It’s always hard to accurately judge fuel consumption during a launch drive. We averaged around 11 litres per 100km on open road stretches at an average speed of not more than 100m/h.

With the diesel price hitting a new record high this month, the timing of 2.3’s introduction is perfect. Albeit not something Ford could foreseen when planning started ages ago. Diesel has always had the edge in terms of fuel consumption. But with the 2.3 Ranger likely to consume the same number as thirstier diesel derivatives, a petrol engine makes perfect sense at the moment taken the difference between the petrol and diesel price into account.

Ford could not have hoped for a better start to a move that might 2turn out to be a masterstroke.

Ford Ranger pricing

Double cab

XL 2.0L SiT 6MT 4×2 – R621 000

XL 2.0L SiT 10AT 4×2 – R651 500

XL 2.0L SiT 6MT 4×4 – R704 000

XL 2.0L SiT 10AT 4×4 – R735 000

XLT 2.0L SiT 10AT 4×2 – R699 500

XLT 2.0L SiT 10AT 4×4 – R788 500

Sport 2.3L 10AT 4×2 – R839 600

Wildtrak 2.3L 10AT 4×2 – R899 000

Sport 3.0L V6 10AT 4×2 – R995 000

Tremor 3.0L V6 10AT 4×4 – R1 039 000

Wildtrak 3.0L V6 10AT 4×4 – R1 070 000

Platinum 3.0L V6 10AT 4×4 – R1 179 500

Raptor 3.0L V6 Twin – R 1 299 000

*Pricing includes four-year/120 000km warranty and six-year/90 000m service plan.