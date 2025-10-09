JAC T9 Hunter double cab joins bakkie range as permanent model

What started life as a limited edition model has become an everyday offering in local portfolio.

The JAC T9 Hunter limited edition double cab was such a success, the Chinese carmaker has decided to offer the bakkie as an everyday model.

“With all 24 T9 Hunters selling out instantly, we have decided to include the T9 Hunter as a permanent model in the line-up. The T9 Hunter will soon be offered in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations. And offered in all eight colours across the range,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa.

R50k in added value

The JAC T9 Hunter 4×4 offers more than R50 000 in value added accessories such as exclusive Artav nudge and style bars, a tow bar, tonneau cover, branded headrests and heavy-duty carpets. Yet the JAC T9 Hunter is priced at R689 900, which is only R30 000 more than the T9 Super Lux 4×4 that retails for R659 900.

The JAC T9 Hunter also delivers over 15% more performance than the current T9 line-up. Its 2.0-litre intercooled turbocharged common-rail diesel engine makes 144kW of power 487Nm of torque its . An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission ensures seamless power delivery.

JAC Motors South Africa also confirmed that, since 1 September 2025, torque across all T9 Lux and Super Lux derivatives has been increased from 410Nm to 444Nm. This enhancement in torque improves drivability. Especially for customers towing heavy trailers or caravans, while offering upgraded performance at no additional cost.

Bakkies ace fuel economy tests

At a recent JAC Motors South Africa fuel economy test at Gerotek, the standard T9 did 1 226km on a tank of fuel returning a number of 6.2 litres per 100km. The T8 managed 1 246km at an average of 6.1 litres per 100km. This was done on just 76 litres of diesel at a speed of 115km/h.

Talking of testing at Gerotek, the original JAC T9 Hunter came about to celebrate the T9’s record-breaking 24-hour endurance run. During this run the bakkie covered 4 084km at an average speed of 170.1km/h.

“The JAC T9 Hunter delivers lively performance and car-like drivability. It combines impressive power, spacious comfort for family and lifestyle adventures, and outstanding fuel economy – a key consideration for today’s budget conscious buyers,” concludes Göbel.

JAC T9 Hunter pricing

T9 2.0L CTi Lux 4×2 – 125 kW & 444 Nm – R549 900

T9 2.0L CTi Lux 4×4 – 125 kW & 444 Nm – R609 900

T9 2.0L CTi Super Lux 4×2 – 125 kW & 444 Nm – R599 900

T9 2.0L CTi Super Lux 4×4 – 125 kW & 444 Nm – R659 900

T9 2.0L CTi Hunter 4×2 144 kW & 487 Nm – R629 900

T9 2.0L CTi Hunter 4×4 144 kW & 487 Nm – R689 900

*Pricing includes five-year/200 000km warranty and five-year/100 000km service plan.