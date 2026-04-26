Mzansi-bound Jetour double cab bakkie unveiled in Beijing

F700 approved for SA, but without the amphibious capabilities of its G700 SUV sibling.

Jetour officially revealed its first-ever bakkie in the shape of the F700 at the Beijing Motor Show on Friday.



The second model after the G700 to be launched under the Zongheng sub-brand of off-road focused models, the production F700 differs comparatively little from the concept unveiled in Shanghai last year.

Based on a ladder-frame chassis, the Chery-owned Chinese carmaker were, however, mum on details about whether the F700’s foundation was indeed the same as that of the G700.

Not a ‘swimming’ Jetour bakkie

Not carried over is the same amphibious capabilities as the G700 nor did technical details emerge. Noted, however, was a small CDM-0 badge on the tailgate, confirming a plug-hybrid powertrain as the main propulsion method,

Reported during the concept stage of the then internally named P5 to produce 1 172 kW, in the Jetour bakkie, the unit is likely to be carried over from the G700 without change.

The badge on the tailgate revealed that the F700 shown in Beijing is a plug-in hybrid. Picture: Charl Bosch

This means a total of 665kW/1 135Nm from the combination of the 2.0 T-GDI petrol engine, a 31.4-kWh battery pack and two electric motors. A two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission has already been confirmed as the sole option.

The G700’s claimed all-electric range is 150km according to China’s CLTC cycle. The distance with the combustion engine included goes up to 1 400km.

Coming to South Africa

The Jetour bakkie will soon to be joined by parent company Chery’s own KP31 as one of three bakkies. The other is the Rely R08 known as the Himla until now. The F700 is set to be fully detailed at a later stage once production starts. It is set to arrive in 2027.

What is known, though, is that it will join the G700 in being of three models coming to South Africa. The third is another Jetour brand first in an fully-electric SUV.

*Charl Bosch is in China as a guest of Chery SA.