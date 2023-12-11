Ford releases specification shockwave of incoming Ranger Tremor

Replacement for the popular FX4 will take-up station between the XLT and Wildtrak, but below the Wildtrak X.

Modelled on the XLT, the Tremor replaces the FX4, but not simply as an appearance packaged model. Image: Ford

Ahead of its local market debut in the first half of next year, Ford has released preliminary details, albeit without pricing information, of the new Ranger Tremor.

Not simply about looks

A nameplate long used in North America on the F-150 and F-Series Super Duty comprising the F-250 and F-350 for a number of years, the Tremor effectively replaces the popular FX4 variant of the previous generation T6 Ranger, but not as an appearance package.

Used for the first time on the North American-spec T6 Ranger three years ago, the Tremor mirrors the FX4 by being based on the XLT double cab, this time exclusively with the permanent four-wheel-drive system from the Wildtrak X and Terrain Management system with seven modes; Eco, Normal, Slippery, Tow/Haul, Mud/Ruts, Sand and the low-range only Rock Crawl.

Available with either the pull-out Flexible Rack System or as standard, a tubular steel sports bar, the Tremor’s additional aesthetic differences from the XLT include Asphalt Black 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in General Grabber AT3, standard LED headlights and cast aluminium side-steps, extended wheel arch cladding and a Tremor specific grille finished in a colour called Bolder Grey.

Also included is a steel bashplate underneath the front bumper, a pair of tow hooks at the front, a steel underbody protection plate underneath the transfer case and fuel tank, a Bolder Grey rear bumper, door handles and mirror caps, and a Tremor badge on the tailgate.

Raptor-lite

In another reversal form the FX4, which still denotes an off-road specific version of the Ranger and F-150 in the States, the Tremor also boasts wider front and rear tracks, and 24 mm more ground clearance as a result of being fitted with the Bilstein position-sensitive mono-tube shock absorbers also used on the Wildtrak X.

Its clearance now rated at 261 mm, the Tremor further joins its sibling by being fitted with Trail Turn Assist that brakes the inside wheel at speeds below 19 km/h to reduce the turning circle when off-roading, and the Trail Control system automatically adjusts the accelerator and brakes to more than 32 km/h when off-road.

Carried over is the electronic rear diff-lock, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist and Trailer Pro Reverse system that works in-conjunction with the reverse camera, parking sensors, Tow/Haul mode and Trailer Sway Control system when towing.

Inside

Inside, the eight-inch digital instrument cluster remains, but not the 10.1-inch SYNC 4A infotainment system replaced with the bigger 12-inch system, still resplendent with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Unique to the Tremor though are water-resistant vinyl floor mats, grey and ebony trim finishes on the dashboard and doors, and water-resistant black vinyl seats with grey stitching as well as orange Tremor embroidery work on the headrests of the front chairs.

Otherwise unchanged from the XLT is the Tremor’s standard specification comprising a wireless smartphone charger, the 360-degree camera system, Autonomous Emergency Braking, dual-zone climate control, Lane Keep Assist with Road Edge Detection, Roll Over Mitigation, Forward Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitoring.

No power change

Underneath the bonnet, Ranger Tremor retains the same drivetrain as the XLT, namely the 2.0-litre Panther bi-turbodiesel delivering 154kW/500Nm to all four corners via the revised General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Colours and expected price

Set to be joined at the same stage of its arrival by the top-spec Platinum positioned between the Wildtrak V6 and Raptor, the Tremor will go on-sale brandishing a choice of seven colours; Frozen White, Agate Black, Iconic Silver, Carbonised Grey, Blue Lighting, Lucid Red and a model bespoke Conquer Grey.

Still to be priced, projections are that the Ranger Tremor will have a sticker price of around R850 000 based on the comparative XLT retailing at R833 000 and the Wildtrak at R925 000.

