Electric switch will see next Nissan Qashqai become a full EV

Slower transition towards EV motivation outside Europe could well lead to two different Qashqais being assembled before the end of the decade.

Although it only debuted the third generation Qashqai two years ago, a report from the United Kingdom has alleged that Nissan is already looking towards the fourth generation due out before the end of the decade.

EV focused legislation

While exact details are still wrapped in secrecy, what is known is that the internally named J12 Qashqai will continue to be built for both the UK and export markets at the Sunderland plant, which received a £2-billion investment earlier this year for it as well as the next Juke.

Reportedly in-line for introduction in 2029, one year before Nissan transitions to becoming a manufacturer of electric vehicles only, the J12 will in effect become the production version or take styling inspiration from the Hyper Urban Concept that debuted at the Tokyo Mobility Show two months ago.

Envisioned as a more futuristic version of the Ariya, the Qashqai is expected to ride on the same CMF-EV platform as the reimaged Renault Scenic that premiered in September as an EV crossover powered by a 60-kWh or 87-kWh battery capable of delivering between 420 km to 610 km on a single charge.

Shown at the Tokyo Mobility Show in October, the Hyper Urban Concept has been tipped as providing a hint of what the next Qashqai will look like. Image: Nissan

Nissan boss, Makato Uchida, has meanwhile indicated it is aware of the possible pricing issues the EV-only Qashqai could encounter, telling Britain’s Autocar, “at one side we talk about scale and how to support that, and on the other side we need supply chains to be established.

“We are at the stage of considering how we are going to make EVs balanced [on price] with ICE. It’s a challenging discussion, because the regulations in each country are not moving at the same pace,” he said in reference to the banning of combustion engine vehicle sales in Europe before 2035.

Two different Qashqai?

The move towards electrification, according to the publication, will result in the J12 possibly being restricted to Europe and made alongside not only the Juke, but also the current J11 Qashqai for markets where the transition has been slower or not as prominent.

“We’d like to switch things cleanly but we recognise that not all of Europe is moving at the same speed,” Nissan Europe’s Head of Research and Development, David Moss, told Autocar.

Some way to go still

As it stands, nothing else about the J12 Qashqai is known, though expect matters to become clearer over next two to three years leading up to the rumoured 2029 reveal.

