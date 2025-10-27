Imposing American-styled new Foton bakkies arriving in November

Styled to resemble the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500, the newcomers will both premiere on 13 November.

Approved for South Africa just over a year ago following its return to the local market, Foton has released the first teaser images of the new Tunland V7 and V9 bakkies.

What to expect

Confirmed to launch next month, the step-ups from the Tunland G7 will only be offered in double cab bodystyles, and, seemingly, powered by a mild-hybrid version of the same 2.0-litre Cummins co-developed turbodiesel engine.

Known at home as the Mars 7 and Mars 9, the pair have been restyled to resemble the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 respectively, while also differing dimensionally and underneath.

For the V7, this amounts to an overall length of 5 797 mm, height of 1 910 mm, width of 2 090 mm and wheelbase of 3 505 mm.

Tunland V7 will, seemingly, be the mid-range model between the Tunland G7 and V9. Image: Foton Philippines Facebook page

In the case of the V9, Foton has reduced its overall length to 5 617 mm and width to 2 000 mm, while upping its height to 2 090 mm and increasing its wheelbase to 3 355 mm.

Both are said to have a ground clearance of 240 mm, a 3 500 kg tow rating and offer no less than two locking differentials on models fitted with the BorgWarner-sourced part-time four-wheel drive system.

Styled to resemble the Ram 1500, the Tunland V9 will become Foton’s new flagship. Image: Foton

In China, transmission comprises either a six-speed manual or the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic, though it remains to be seen whether both will be offered locally.

Underneath, and in the biggest change, the Tunland V7 uses a traditional leaf spring design for the rear suspension, while the Tunland V9 employs a coil spring setup similar to the Nissan Navara.

Tunland V9 will take direct aim at the GWM P500. Image: Foton Philippines Facebook page

In what will only be the second mild-hybrid bakkie in South Africa after the Toyota Hilux 48V, the electrified oil-burner outputs 120kW/450Nm in both models.

While final specification is still to be determined, known items available elsewhere include heated and ventilated electric front seats, a 14.6-inch infotainment system, up to 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a panoramic sunroof.

More soon

Billed as “bold, rugged and refined”, expect more details, including pricing, to possibly emerge in the run-up to the official launch next month.

