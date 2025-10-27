Wait over as Jetour finally prices compact T1 and rugged T2

Pair new additions both have the same engines and the option of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Announced as making their official market debut in October, Jetour has finally released pricing details of its pair of T-series SUVs, the T1 and T2.

Approved for South Africa at its maiden Travel Worldwide Global Conference in its hometown of Fuzhou last year, both are positioned as the brand’s flagships above the Dashing and X70 Plus models.

T1

The newest of the pair, as it went on sale in China last year, the T1 rides on a unibody platform, with dimensions of 4 705 mm in overall length, a height of 1 843 mm, a width of 1 967 mm and a wheelbase of 2 810 mm.

Offering a reported 200 mm of ground clearance and a tow rating of 1 600 kg, the T1 range comprises four derivatives, two engine options and front-wheel drive or Jetour’s XWD all-wheel drive system.

Unlike in China, the Shanhai series of plug-in hybrid powertrains has not been approved.

Starting the range off, the Edge and Aspire both make use of the same 1.5 T-GDI as in the Dashing and X70 Plus, but with outputs lifted from 115kW/230Nm to 125kW/270Nm.

T1 slots in above not only the Dashing, but also the X70 Plus in Jetour’s line-up. Image: Jetour

Only available with front-wheel drive, the amount of twist is routed through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Also with a pair of models, Xplora and Odyssey, the 2.0 T-GDI has been detuned from what parent company Chery uses in the Tiggo 8 Pro Max.

Developing 180kW/375Nm, the mill is also paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box, but with drive going to all four wheels from the start.

T2

Known as the Traveller in China, the T2 is the result of Chery’s partnership with JLR instead of being a design copy of the Defender 110.

Also mounted on a unibody platform, the T2 has measurements of 4 785 mm in overall length, a width of 2 006 mm, height of 1 800 mm and wheelbase of 2 800 mm.

Defender 110-styled T2 becomes Jetour’s new flagship model. Image: Jetour

In-line with reports from the Traveller, the T2 has a ground clearance of 220 mm and front as well as rear locking differentials on all-wheel drive models.

Similar to the T1, the T2 has the exact same engine options, however, the Aspire becomes the base trim grade as the Edge grade hasn’t been made available.

Also similar is the choice of transmissions and drive wheels.

Price

T1

T1 1.5 T-GDI Edge DCT – R514 900

T1 1.5 T-GDI Aspire DCT – R544 900

T1 2.0 T-GDI Xplora XWD DCT – R594 900

T1 2.0 T-GDI Odyssey XWD DCT – R634 900

T2

T2 1.5 T-GDI Aspire DCT – R569 200

T1 2.0 T-GDI Xplora XWD DCT – R639 900

T1 2.0 T-GDI Odyssey XWD DCT – R679 900

