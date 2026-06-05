Frugal Peugeot Partner is a valuable business tool

Peugeot South Africa is expanding its light commercial vehicle range with a new short wheel base Peugeot Partner.

Positioned for entrepreneurs, SMEs, courier operators and delivery fleets, the new Peugeot Partner delivers a balance of efficiency, practicality, safety and connectivity in a compact, work-focused package engineered for South African conditions.

Continued expansion

The launch forms part of the brand’s continued expansion in the light commercial vehicle segment, as demand grows for versatile and cost-efficient business mobility solutions.

“The Peugeot Partner represents an important step in the growth of the Peugeot brand in South Africa,” said Moeketsi Mapogo, Brand Head: Pro One LCV at Stellantis South Africa.

“As we continue to expand in the light commercial vehicle market, businesses are under increasing pressure to do more with less, making affordable and dependable mobility essential.”

“The new Partner is designed to meet that need, combining low running costs, practical functionality and modern technology in a commercial vehicle built for everyday business demands.”

Efficient performance

Powering the Peugeot Partner is a 1.6-litre HDi diesel engine. This engine produces 68kW of power and 230Nm of torque through a five-speed manual transmission.

Strong low-speed pulling power supports urban delivery cycles and frequent stop-start operation. While fuel consumption is claimed to be a mere 5.1-litres/100km. Helping to reduce running costs for business users and fleet operators.

Practical access is enhanced through dual sliding side doors and 180-degree rear doors. Picture: Supplied

Flexible load capacity

Two body styles are available:

Peugeot Partner SWB (Short Wheelbase)

Peugeot Partner LWB (Long Wheelbase)

The SWB configuration provides a load length of 1817mm. While the LWB extends this to 2167mm. This enables up to 4.4m cubed of load volume with the Multiflex bench seat arrangement. The LWB derivative support payload of up to 1000kg.

Practical access is enhanced through dual sliding side doors and 180-degree rear doors, supporting efficient loading and unloading in tight urban environments.

Functional cabin

Inside, the cabin introduces a modern driver-focused workspace anchored by a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system designed to support daily productivity.

Connectivity features include:

WiFi mirroring;

Bluetooth functionality;

AM/FM/DAB radio;

Dual USB ports;

And steering wheel-mounted controls.

Comfort and usability are improved through:

Manual aircon;

Electrically operated front windows with one-touch function;

An electric parking brake;

Adjustable seating;

And integrated overhead storage.

The cabin introduces a modern driver-focused workspace. Picture: Supplied

Safety systems

A comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance technologies comes standard, this includes:

Emergency Braking Assistance (EBA);

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP);

Cruise Control with speed limiter;

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);

Rear parking sensors;

Rear view camera;

And driver and passenger airbags.

Automatic dusk sensing headlights and rain sensing wipers further support visibility and ease of use in changing driving conditions.

Pricing and warranty

Partner SWB – R479 900

Partner LWB – R508 900

The Peugeot Partner is sold with a three-year / 60 000km service plan and a three-year / 100 000km warranty.