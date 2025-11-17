Morning Fix: Ramaphosa urged to keep on talking to Trump despite G20 snub | ‘Government’s systems have failed us’: Women For Change vow to not stop

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 17 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with an expert saying US president’s boycott of G20 is a concern. Outgoing G20 president Cyril Ramaphosa must continue engaging with US President Donald Trump despite Trump’s boycott of the G20 summit, which should succeed without the US’ participation.

Ramaphosa must never abandon dialogue amid frustrations caused by Trump’s withdrawal, said public policy analyst Bennitto Motitswe.

‘Government’s systems have failed us’: Women For Change vow to not stop

Image: GBV Protest X/ @scouserscuderia

Women For Change has vowed not to stop until government declares gender‑based violence and femi‑ cide (GBVF) a national disaster.

‘Existing frameworks that have failed us’

Last week, the organisation handed over a petition at the Union Buildings, only to have it rejected by the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), which claimed existing frameworks were sufficient.

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Picture: iStock

As matrics start week 5 of their 2025 final examinations, they still have a few more papers before the end of the line.

According to the Department of Basic Education, final examinations for both National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) are set to conclude on 27 November 2025.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and NSC students will write the following:

Life Sciences Paper 2

Seven figures breached as GAC prices ultra-luxurious M8

M8 has been priced as a single derivative motivated by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Image: GAC

Shown publicly for the first time at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring at the end of August, GAC importer, Salvador Caetano Auto, has released final price and specification details of the ultra-luxurious seven-seat M8 MPV.

Sold under the Trumpchi marque in China rather than GAC despite the retention of the GAC badge, the M8 also becomes the most expensive vehicle made in the People’s Republic to be sold in South Africa, an accolade previously held by the GWM Tank 500.

Poor reffing contributing to Springbok red card woes

Springbok lock Franco Mostert squares up South African born Italian player Ross Vintcent during their clash in Turin over the weekend. Picture: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Another week, another perplexing decision, and another red card against the Springboks.

On Saturday, Franco Mostert became the second Bok lock to receive a straight red card in as many weeks, in the match against Italy, in Turin, a week after Lood de Jager got a red in the Test against France in Paris.

Both decisions, taken jointly by the match officials, were baffling.

