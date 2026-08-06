Pricing revealed for incoming new range-opening Kia Carens petrol

The petrol-powered Carens will undercut the most affordable diesel variant by R40 000.

Having made its return to South Africa in May after a 13-year absence, Kia has confirmed the imminent arrival this month of a new entry-level version of the Carens.

Diesel undercut

Launched exclusively with the 1.5-litre CRDI turbodiesel engine, the current four model range will be joined by a petrol variant, of which Kia is still to divulge specification.

However, the South Korean brand has confirmed pricing of R359 995, which makes the petrol R40 000 cheaper than the current range-opener, the 1.5 CRDI LS.

What to expect?

At the same time, Kia also confirmed that the petrol will be powered by the same normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine as in the Sonet and incoming new Seltos.

Confirmed to the paired to a six-speed manual gearbox only, the unit is expected to deliver the same 85kW/144Nm.

Despite its price cut and less torquey engine, the petrol Carens is likely to retain the seven-seat layout and possibly the same features as the diesel-powered LS.

More soon

Set to debut between the all-new Seltos and the incoming facelift Sportage, expect clearer details of the petrol-powered Carens to be announced soon.