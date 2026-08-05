Mahindra unwraps likely South Africa-bound refreshed Scorpio-N

Mahindra's flagship SUV recieves a new interior and more features, but is still to be confirmed for the South African market.

Set to make its public unveiling next week as part of the annual Independence Day celebrations on 15 August, Mahindra has officially removed the wraps from the facelifted Scorpio-N in India.

Premiering four years after its global reveal, the body-on-frame Scorpio-N retains the same powertrains as before, but with subtle changes and what Mahindra refers to as “class-leading levels of specification”.

What’s new?

Dimensionally unchanged, and still with seating for six or seven, the Scorpio-N’s visual tweaks are limited to new 18-inch alloy wheels on higher-end derivatives.

No changes have taken place to the rear or indeed, the side profile. Picture: gaadiwaadi.com

More prominent are the changes inside, where the new 12.3-inch infotainment system adopts a freestanding position similar to the XUV 3X0 and XUV 700 rather than being recessed into the dashboard.

The new infotainment display means the air vents move from their flanks to below, with the only other change being the relocation of the rotary dial from behind the gear lever to the left of the steering wheel on the centre console.

More spec

New additions on flagship variants are a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, integrated satellite navigation, a panoramic sunroof, 540-degree camera system, a more powerful wireless smartphone charging pad and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

Interior refresh sees the Scorpio-N now mirror the design of the XUV 3X0. Picture: Mahindra India

As well as a secondary wireless charger in the second row, certain variants also receive front and rear parking sensors, plus what Mahindra calls Blind View Monitoring.

In total, the Indian-market Scorpio-N range comprises seven trim levels: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8S, Z8, Z8T and Z8L, the latter being the sole derivative to have either six or seven seats.

Same diesel or petrol engines

Up front, the choice of powertrains comprises the 2.0-litre turbocharged mStallion petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel in different states of tune.

In the case of the former, power is rated at 149 kW, with torque at 370 Nm when paired to the six-speed manual gearbox and 380 Nm in combination with the six-speed automatic.

For the diesel two-wheel drive models, fitted with the manual, develop 97kW/300Nm, while the four-wheel drive variant outputs 128kW/370Nm.

Specifying the automatic gearbox on the diesel not only comes with the four-wheel drive system as standard, but also a torque uptake of 30 Nm to 400 Nm. Power is unchanged at 128 kW.

Confirmation awaited

Priced from Rs 1 369 000 for the Z2 petrol to Rs 2 549 000 for the six-seat Z8L four-wheel drive auto, which amounts to between R236 000 and R439 420 when directly converted and without taxes, Mahindra South Africa is yet to approve the revised Scorpio-N for the local market.

At present, the local line-up spans four variants: the two-wheel drive Z4 and Z8, and the four-wheel drive Z8 and Z8L, all with the automatic gearbox, and priced from R489 999 to R629 899.