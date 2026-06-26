New details suggest Chery bakkie will have more grunt than claimed

Called Stockman in Australia and Rely P3X in China, the internally named KP31 will have a different name for South Africa.

Ahead of its South African market arrival before the end of the year, a new report from China has allegedly detailed final powertrain specifications of the Chery KP31 bakkie.

It has been named

Known as the Rely P3X in its home market, the newcomer, seemingly, will be positioned above the more workhorse-focused Rely R08, previously known as the Himla.

Shown in near-ready production form at Chery’s Wuhu head office to international media in April, the P3X will first go on-sale in Australia where it will carry the Stockman moniker following a public vote on what name it should have.

By the same token, it will have a different name for each market it is sold in, including South Africa.

Although local Chery South Africa executive did confirm a name as already having been selected, it didn’t divulge any further details.

South Africa’s new most powerful bakkie?

Meanwhile, the latest report from carnewschina.com, based on supposed obtained blueprints, confirms the P3X will carry over the plug-in hybrid 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine from the KP31.

In the biggest reveal, though, the setup will develop a combined 350kW/800Nm and not 260kW/680Nm as previously alleged.

As such, it will become South Africa’s most powerful bakkie with 29kW/150Nm more than its rival, the petrol-powered plug-in hybrid BYD Shark.

The almost-production ready KP31’s rear facia. Picture: Charl Bosch

In the case of the latter, the plug-in hybrid configuration pairs a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 29.6-kWh and two electric motors for a total of 321kW/650Nm.

It is worth noting that the Stockman will have a reduced output of 210kW/650Nm and a claimed all-electric range of around 100 km.

Whether this will eventually also apply to South Africa remains to be seen.

Already known

Reportedly sharing its platform with the Rely R08, the P3X only utilises a single motor, and according to prior reports, will have a payload of 1 000 kg and tow rating of 3 500 kg.

KP31’s interior officially emerged earlier this year. Picture: paultan.org

Other known details include an overall length of 5 450 mm and an interior equipped with a 15.6-inch infotainment display, heated, ventilated and massaging electric front seats, a panoramic glass roof, rear and centre locking differential, and a surround-view camera system.

More soon

As it stands, Chery South Africa has kept its silence on more details of the Stockman/KP31, but with details already out Down Under, expect more to emerge before year-end.

As is also well-known, the KP31 will be assembled locally from 2027 at the now former Nissan plant in Rosslyn outside Pretoria alongside sister brand Jetour’s T1 and T2.