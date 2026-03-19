GWM gives Haval H7 the black treatment and hybrid powertrain

Chinese carmaker claims that new energy model will only sip 5.7 litres per 100km.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has spruced up the Haval H7 by not only introducing the Black Edition to the range, but also a hybrid powertrain (HEV) for the first time.

The Black Edition treatment features various exterior styling enhancements over the standard model. The package is offered on all model derivatives, which has grown from two to three with the addition of the HEV. The Black Edition models will cost the same as the standard models.

Compared to the standard model, the Haval H7 Black Edition features a black grille, black diamond-cut alloy wheels, black exterior mirrors and black roof rails. It also features blacked-out taillights, darkened windows, blacked-out badges and black fender rivets.

Torquey Haval H7 HEV

Like it’s Haval H6 HEV sibling, H7 HEV is a self-charging hybrid which combines a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with an electrical motor and battery pack. It produces a total of 179kW of power and 530Nm sent to the front wheels via two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

The two petrol models features a blown 2.0-litre mill which produces 170kW/380Nm. The twist is sent to the front wheels in the case of the Luxury model and to all four wheels in the Super Luxury derivative via nine-speed automated dual-clutch transmission.

GWM claims that the HEV will only sip 5.7 litres per 100km compared to the 8.1L/100km of the 4×2 petrol model and the 9.1L/100km of the 4×4 derivative. This will enable a range of just over 1 000km on the HEV’s 60-litre fuel tank.

The HEV features a towing capacity of 1 500g which is similar to that of the 4×2 2.0-litre model. The 4×4’s towing capacity is 2 000kg.

Lots of spec

Offered in Super Luxury trim, the HEV is packed with creature comforts. These include heated and ventilated front leather seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof and cooling compartment in the centre console.

The cabin also features a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto paired with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and head-up display. There is also a 50w wireless charging pad and an eight-speaker DTS audio system.

In addition to standard safety equipment like six airbags and electronic stability control, advanced driver assist systems include lane departure warning, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

Smooth operator

The Citizen Motoring got to sample the Haval H7 HEV during a short launch drive out the Hartbeespoortdam on Wednesday. While the power uptick of 9kW from the petrol is not huge, the additional 150Nm of torque makes a notable difference during acceleration.

The ride is very smooth with power delivery that switches seamlessly and automatically between the petrol engine and electric system. Like in many other Chinese products, the hybrid system and DHT as also largely eliminated throttle calibration issues found in most petrol-powered cars from the People’s Republic.

The Black Edition treatment gives the rugged-styled SUV, which already stood out from the typical “copy and paste” SUV designs these days, even more impetus on the road. It will be a hit among buyers.

Haval H7 pricing

H7 2.0T Luxury 4×2 9DCT Black Edition – R604 950

H7 2.0T Super Luxury 4×4 9DCT Black Edition – R674 950

H7 1.5T HEV Super Luxury 4×2 DHT Black Edition – R 734 950

*Pricing includes seven-year/200 000km warranty and seven-year/75 000km service plan. HEV models features eight-year/150 000km high-voltage battery warranty.