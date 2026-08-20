Lepas puts sub-R500 000 price tag on newly stickered L6

The step up from the L6 will make its public showing at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring at the end of August.

Having revealed select details back in June, Lepas has officially announced South African market pricing of its mid-range model, the L6.

Following the example of the smaller L4, the L6 will initially be a combustion engine-only affair, but with two trim levels instead of three, and a price tag below R500 000.

Dimensions

Confirmed to make its public debut at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring at the end of this month, the L6 rides on Lepas’ LEX platform, with the following dimensions:

Length : 4 552 mm

: 4 552 mm Wheelbase : 2 700 mm;

: 2 700 mm; Height : 1 682 mm;

: 1 682 mm; Width: 1 852 mm

L6 uses the same LEX platform as the L4 and incoming L8. Picture: Lepas

Accordingly, boot space is 435-litres, which expands to 1 255-litres with the rear seats folded flat.

Up front

Despite premiering a plug-in hybrid powertrain at the Beijing Motor Show in April under the LSH or Lepas Super Hybrid designation, for the local market, the L6 has the same 1.5 T-GDI engine as the L4.

This means the same 108kW/225Nm delivered to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The claimed fuel consumption is 7.2 L/100 km.

Spec

On the model front, the L6 loses the L4’s entry-level Amur trim grade, leaving it with the Javan as the base grade and the Pantera as its flagship.

Across both variants, the L6 has the following features as standard:

19-inch alloy wheels;

auto on/off LED headlights;

LED daytime running lights;

roof rails;

rain sense wipers;

folding electric mirrors;

panoramic sunroof;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

imitation leather upholstery;

dual-zone climate control;

electric front seats;

13.2-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

wireless smartphone charger;

remote engine start

On the safety and driver assistance side, all L6’s are equipped with:

six airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

540-degree camera system;

cruise control;

Blind Spot Detection;

Hill Start Assist;

Door Opening Warning;

Multi-Collision Braking Assist;

Hill Descent Control;

Lane Change Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking

All L6 models are equipped as standard with a 13.2-inch infotainment display. Picture: Lepas

Exclusive to the Pantera is an eight-speaker Sony sound system in place of the Javan’s six, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated front seats, and electric lumbar support for the driver’s chair.

Added safety system comprise:

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Departure Prevention;

Lane Departure Warning;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Lane Keep Assist

Colours

In total, five colours are available:

white;

black;

silver;

green;

orange

Price

As with the L4, the L6’s price tag includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/75 000 km service plan and the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.