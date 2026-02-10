Splash of green added to newly priced GWM Haval Jolion Pro LTD

Based on the mid-spec Super Luxury grade, the bespoke special edition mainly recieves distinct cosmetic upgrades versus the variant it is based on.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) South Africa has removed the wraps from a new limited edition version of its Jolion Pro.

The first such model since the Pro debuted locally in 2024, the simply titled Limited or LTD uses the mid-range Super Luxury grade as a base, powered solely by the conventional petrol engine option.

Unique touches

Essentially an appearance package, the LTD receives green striping on the faux front and rear splitters, green detailing on the side skirts, and green brake calipers.

Inside, Limited Edition-badged carpets complete the model specific touches.

Spec sheet

On the specification front, the Limited carries over the same list of features as the Super Luxury. These include:

18-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

roof rails;

panoramic sunroof;

imitation leather upholstery;

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

six-speaker sound system;

wireless smartphone charger;

12.3-inch infotainment system;

electric driver’s seat;

paddle shifters;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

tyre pressure monitor;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

Head-Up Display;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Hill Start Assist

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Keep Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Intersection Assist;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Centering Assist;

Rollover Mitigation;

Hill Descent Control;

Driver Attention Alert

No power change

Up front, the LTD retains use of the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine outputting 130kW/270Nm.

As with the rest of the petrol Jolion Pro range, drive is once again routed to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Price

Now available in unspecified restricted numbers, the Jolion Pro LTD’s price tag includes the five-year/100 000 km warranty and five-year/75 000 km service plan, which both come standard on the rest of the Jolion range.

Jolion City 1.5T – R348 950

Jolion City 1.5T Plus DCT – R373 950

Jolion Pro 1.5T Premium DCT – R392 150

Jolion Pro 1.5T Super Luxury DCT – R428 950

Jolion Pro 1.5T Super Luxury LTD DCT – R431 150

Jolion Pro 1.5T Ultra Luxury DCT – R466 950

Jolion Pro 1.5T Ultra Luxury S DCT – R500 950

Jolion Pro HEV Ultra Luxury DHT – R521 950

