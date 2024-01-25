Haval shows more of new generation H9 ahead of imminent reveal

H9 is expected to rival the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest with a choice of either turbo-petrol or turbodiesel engines.

Previewed in a series of images addressed to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology earlier this month, Haval has released official external images of the second generation H9 ahead of its pending market reveal.

Off-road focus

A complete departure from the original, briefly sold South Africa, the H9 adopts a blockier design more in-line with the Haval Big Dog and controversially named Raptor, yet continues to ride on a body-on-frame platform rather than a unibody used by the latter.

The former also being used by the parent company Great Wall Motors (GWM)’ King Kong Cannon bakkie that sits below the Poer, known locally as the P-Series, the H9 forms part of Haval’s Dog range of SUVs focused on off-road performance rather than the Dragon family of new energy vehicles of which the hybridised Raptor falls underneath.

Confirmed so far

According to the images and details released by carnewschina.com, the H9 will offer seating for five or seven depending on the trim level, and measure between 4 950 and 5 070 mm long, between 1 960 mm and 1 976 mm wide and exactly 1 930 mm tall while riding on a 2 850 mm long wheelbase.

Rear facia boasts a squared-off design, carried over to the spare wheel cover. Image: carnewschina.com

Haval’s rival for the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Mahindra Scorpio-N, the H9’s retro design goes further as evident in the shape of the spare wheel cover affixed to the side-hinged tailgate, and rectangular rear window derived from the Raptor.

Mounted on 19-inch alloy wheels, no images of the interior have so far been released, though reports from the People’s Republic suggest it too will be similar to that of the Raptor.

Petrol or diesel

Set to be offered with a low range gearbox, a torque on-demand four-wheel-drive system and the pair of locking differentials from the GWM Tank 300, the H9’s confirmed drivetrain options comprise two units; a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol pumping out 165kW/385Nm and a 2.4-litre turbodiesel producing 137kW/480Nm.

Matched to both are two different torque-converter automatic transmissions, namely an eight-speed on the petrol and, paired to the diesel, a nine-speed.

Rumoured Shanghai Auto Show debut

Going on-sale in China within the next few months with pricing still be confirmed, the H9’s availability in right-hand-drive markets remains unknown, though according to Australia’s drive.com.au, an announcement could be made at the Shanghai Auto Show in April.

Before then though, expect more images and details to be revealed.