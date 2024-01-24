Alfa Romeo slowly starts unwrapping Milano ahead of 10 April debut

Milan's first EV will be positioned below the Tonale, but reportedly have combustion engine option in certain markets.

Subtle hints of the front shows the Milano with the same headlight design as the Stelvio. Image: Alfa Romeo

Having confirmed its much-speculated junior SUV will revive the Milano name last year, Alfa Romeo has released the first teasers of the production model undergoing testing at its Balocco providing grounds.

Wait is on

Long rumoured to be called Brennero ever since reports of its introduction emerged three years ago, the Milano eventually adopted the moniker last used by the North American version of the Alfa Romeo 75 in 1992 after a cheeky post on social media platform X in early December seemingly confirming the Brennero name.

“Milano is intended as a symbolic ‘welcome back’ to all our Alfisti fans,” Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato remarked in the accompanying statement announcing the Milano name.

Now confirmed to make its world debut on 10 April, the teasers only provide subtle hints, as evident by the production models wearing heavy layers of black-and-red Alfa Romeo badged camouflage extended from the body to the alloy wheels.

EV and mild-hybrid hearts

Reported to be in the final stages of development, with particular attention having been given to the suspension and steering, the Milano is expected to ride on the same e-CMP platform as the Fiat 600e and Jeep Avenger, though with noticeable less compact dimensions as indicated by the teaser images.

All will be revealed on 10 April. Image: Alfa Romeo

Appearing longer than its siblings, the Milano is, however, set to inherent the same electric powertrain, namely a 54-kWh battery pack that directs 115kW/260Nm to the front wheels.

Markets outside of Europe, where the rate of electrification has been slower, will reportedly be privy to a mild-hybrid version powered by the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder PureTech turbocharged petrol engine from the combustion engine Avenger and Fiat 600.

Preparing for 2027

The former method of propulsion being a first for Alfa Romeo in preparation for its transitioning towards a wholly electric brand by 2027, the Milano will take-up station below the Tonale, but like its sibling, won’t have the option of a performance Quadrifoglio model like the Stelvio for the time being.

Reported by carscoops.com as going on sale in September initially in EV form only with the mild hybrid arriving before year-end, the Milano remains an otherwise unknown entity with comparatively little else being known.

With its date of reveal now confirmed though, expect more information, and indeed images, to become available over the coming weeks and months.

