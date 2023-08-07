Historic Tour brings back magic of the past at Red Star

By Andre De Kock

Close action and spectacle typified Saturday’s Inland Historic Championship events at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas, with the 4.3 kilometre long circuit hosting round two of this year’s title chases in three separate categories.

Saloon cars

Top billing belonged to the Historic Racing South Africa saloon car category.

Rudolf de Vos led the opening race in his bellowing Chevrolet Firenza CanAm, before the V8-powered beast expired in a cloud of smoke on the penultimate lap.

That left veteran Jannie van Rooyen (PAR Volkswagen Scirocco) to lead home of a plethora of similar Sciroccos headed by Stuart Konig (Northern Bolt), Jono Konig (Northern Bolt), Johan Gouws (Keller Williams Realty) and Fred Konig (Northern Bolt).

The race of the day was a huge HRSA dive between the Datsuns of Sean Hepburn and Franz Jensen. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Van Rooyen won race two as well, this time pursued by Jono Konig, Andre ten Napel (TNMC Volkswagen Scirocco), Terence Ladner (Hamilton’s Volkswagen Scirocco), Fred Konig and Gouws.

Van Rooyen did not finish race three, leaving Stuart Konig to win from ten Napel, Jono Konig, Fred Konig and Gavin Lundin (Datsun 1200).

Single-seaters

Johannes Gerber (Namib Biltong Van Diemen RF97) won the first Formula Monoposto race and set the day’s quickest lap time at two minutes 02.736 seconds.

He was followed by Renzo Ribiero (Formula Volkswagen), Allen Meyer (Liqui Moly Formula Volkswagen), Neville van den Berg (Formula M), Herman Krige (Speed Formula M) and Damien Archer (Formula Volkswagen).

Johannes Gerber (Formula VW) took all three the Monoposto single-seater heats with ease. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Gerber won race two as well, chased to the flag by Meyer, van den Berg, Michael Kernick (Tasman 95), Jannie Geyser (Formula Super Vee) and Kennedy Torres (Formula M).

In race three, the ever victorious Gerber led home Meyer, van den Berg, Bevan Williams (Ram Customs Formula GTi), Krige and Kernick (Tasman 95).

Pursuit series

Machiel Oberholzer (Mercedes-Benz 190E) won the opening HRSA Pursuit Challenge race, leading to the line Werner Hartzenberg (Porsche 916), Clive Winterstein (Porsche 356A), Tihan van Rooyen (Porsche 924), Johan Gouws (Volkswagen Scirocco) and Johan Smith (Nissan Skyline).

Machiel Oberholzer (Mercedes-Benz 190E) took the opening Pursuit race. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Hartzenberg won the next time out, followed home by van Rooyen, Oberholzer, Smith and Winterstein.

Up next

The next Inland event of the year will be a Historic round at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, 19 August.

