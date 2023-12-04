South Africa-bound Toyota Hilux Hybrid detailed in Europe

Inclusion of the hybrid's added power and torque makes it more powerful than the GR Sport, but only just.

Europe’s Hilux Invincible is the equivalent of the South African market Legend and Legend RS. Picture: Toyota Europe

Destined to arrive on local soil next year, two years after emerging as a rumour bound for the incoming next generation Fortuner, Toyota has officially detailed its first ever hybrid Hilux in Europe equipped with the newly-developed 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Most powerful diesel Hilux ever made but…

Fitted to the flagship Invincible double cab, equivalent to the South African Legend and Legend RS, the hybrid, which made its first showing in Kenya earlier this year during the Safari Rally underneath the bonnet of a prototype, combines the 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack with an electric motor and generator located underneath the rear seats.

Utilising regenerative braking as a means of helping the system charge, the 7.6kg setup, according to Toyota, “has been designed to withstand the harsher working environments experienced by commercial vehicles” as evident by its debuting in the Kenyan round of the World Rally Championship.

Confirmed by Toyota South Africa Motors back in May as having received the greenlight for the local market, system adds 16kW/65Nm to the overall outputs of the 2.8 GD-6 engine for short spells.

Revised instrument cluster sports a new hybrid readout on the 4.2-inch TFT display. Picture: Toyota Europe

Factored in to the provided 150kW/500Nm, the 48-volt belt/starter generator makes the hybrid Hilux more powerful than the Hilux GR Sport by one kilowatt and 16Nm.

Only available with the six-speed automatic gearbox, the tweaks to the hybrid system involve the tensioner belt being made out of more “durable” materials Toyota says has been done in order to withstand the environments the Hilux will be subjected to, while also contributing to an improved ride without affecting durability off-road.

More clearance

Claimed to have benefitted throttle response from the offset, as well as providing a quieter starting process, the hybrid’s claimed fuel consumption wasn’t disclosed in full, though according to Toyota, an improvement of 5% has been obtained.

Along with the hybrid system, the Hilux’s ground clearance increases 24 mm to 310 mm. Picture: Toyota Europe

Said to have reduced the Hilux’s idle speed from 720rpm to 600rpm, the hybrid has a claimed wading depth of 700mm, the same 3 500kg tow rating as non-hybrid models and an increased payload of 1 000kg.

The inclusion of the hybrid, plus new twin shock absorbers at the rear, has additionally resulted in a higher ground clearance of 310mm versus the standard Legend and Legend RS’s 286mm.

Terrain selector

Interior has not received significant redesigning. Picture: Toyota Europe

Besides the electrified hardware, Toyota has overhauled the Invincibles’ specification sheet to include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto within the eight-inch infotainment system, updated Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights and an improved Safety Sense system comprising Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Departure Warning.

Besides the hybrid hardware, a model specific version of the Land Cruiser 300’s Multi Terrain Select system has been made available for the first time. Picture: Toyota Europe

On the off-road side, the Multi-Terrain Select system from the Land Cruiser 300 debuts for the first time, but with settings developed specifically for the hybrid, namely Dirt, Sand, Mud, Snow and Rock, the latter only available when in low range.

Coming to South Africa in 2024

Part of Toyota’s Professional range of commercial vehicles, the Hilux Hybrid will go on sale on the Old Continent in the middle of next year with pricing to be announced later.

As mentioned, the hybrid will be availed to South Africa most likely around the same time or towards the end of 2024.

Also heading for the next generation Fortuner due next year, expect Toyota South Africa Motors to make an official announcement regarding availability within the next few months.

