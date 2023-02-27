Aggressively styled but still funky facelift Hyundai i10 debuts

Charl Bosch

Having showcased the facelift Grand i10 Nios at the Delhi Auto Expo last month, Hyundai has now applied the same touches to the European model which does without the Grand and Nios designation.

What has changed?

Sourced from Hyundai’s Assan Otomotiv Plant in Turkey rather than the Chennai facility in India, the i10’s exterior makeover consists of restyled LED headlights, new 15-inch alloy wheels, LED combination taillights and a pair of new colours; Lumen Grey and Meta Blue, both contrasted by a black roof.

The biggest difference from the Grand i10 Nios though are the LED daytime running lights that are integrated into the grille rather than being situated on the flanks of the front bumper.

ALSO READ: Funkier, new Hyundai i10 comes out of hiding

As part of the updates, the diodes have been changed from a circular to a horizontal design as per the Parametric Hidden Lights arrangement that premiered on the new Tucson last year.

Rounding the exterior off is the first time availability of the sporty N Line aesthetic that consists of wider door sills, red accents on the gloss black grille, N front and rear bumpers, model specific 16-inch alloy wheels and red detailing on the base of the bumpers.

Better connectivity

Inside, comparatively little has changed on the design front, the major adaption being a new blue mood lighting and a so-called purple package comprising purple detailing and grey tartan fabric seats.

N Line package a new addition to the i10, as are two new colour options.

On the connectivity side, the 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display remains, but wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now features within the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, additionally equipped with over-the-air updates.

Standard safety and driver assistance systems, depending on the trim level, consists of Rear Occupant Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist now with Cyclist Detection, and Lane Following Assist.

Power

Underneath the bonnet, Hyundai has declined to provide any technical details, but based on the pre-facelift model, expect the i10 to offer a choice of three engines; a normally aspirated 1.0-litre delivering 49kW/96Nm and a free-breathing 1.2 rated at 62kW/118Nm.

Infotainment system now comes with over-the-air updates as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Although no longer available in the Grand i10 Nios, the i10 is set to keep the turbocharged 1.0 T-GDI three-cylinder that produces 74kW/172Nm.

Transmissions are set to consist of a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual (AMT) on the 1.0 and 1.2, with the former being the sole option for the T-GDI.

i10 or Grand i10 for South Africa?

Entering production in April with sales starting soon after, elements from the i10 are likely to be incorporated into the South African-market Grand i10 should Hyundai South Africa see it fit.

Tartan cloth seats from part of the new purple package.

For the most part though, influence will come from the Grand i10 Nios and while Hyundai South Africa is still to confirm a local launch date, expect an announcement to be made soon.

