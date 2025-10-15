Need a car after school? Look at used Hyundai Grand i10, Kia Picanto

You can find an affordable and economical hatchback with low mileage and plenty of life left.

As hundreds of thousands of matrics across the country are preparing to enter the workforce or further their studies after the final exams, there will be many young adults shopping around for a car soon.

With the cheapest passenger car priced at R178 799, many will have to settle for a pre-owned vehicle that is easier on the wallet. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find an affordable and economical option with low mileage and plenty of life left.

Apart from the sticker, other factors to consider include running costs such as insurance costs, fuel efficiency, maintenance, repair work and parts availability.

Solid pre-owned choices

Pre-owned Hyundai Grand i10 and Kia Picanto models are solid choices for young drivers looking for a car that is easy to own and drive. They are fuel-efficient, cheaper to insure and easy to park, making them ideal for city life.

The Hyundai Grand i10 and Kia Picanto are strong choices, as the Korean manufacturers maintain a robust dealer network along with high parts availability for these cars.

AutoTrader’s data for the first eight months of the year shows that the Hyundai Grand i10 sold for an average price of R149 217. The average mileage was 28 189 km and the average registration age four years.

Over the same period, the average Kia Picanto was slightly older at an average registration age of six year. The average price was R144 178, with the average mileage 35 329km.

Hyundai Grand i10 frugal sipper

Buyers of these two hatchbacks had the choice between an 1.0- and 1.2-litre fuel efficient and reliable engine. Both options are available with manual and automatic transmissions, allowing for greater choice on the used car market.

The Hyundai Grand i10 can carry four adults in relative comfort and offers a 360-litre boot. The 1.0-litre variant is also very frugal, and sips just 5.5L/100 km of petrol.

A third-generation Kia Picanto with the 1.2-litre engine is rated at just 5.0 litres per 100/km.

However, many of these entry-level cars and particularly the older ones lacks safety features such as ABS brakes. While value for money is essential, it’s always worth spending more to find a model that has vital safety features, such as ABS, airbags, and, if possible, stability control.

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Ford Figo, and Kia Rio are three options that offers a bit more refinement.

Make a smart choice

“First-time buyers often underestimate how quickly running costs can add up. A cheap car with poor fuel economy, limited parts availability, or missing safety features can easily become more expensive in the long run,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

“It’s smarter to choose a vehicle with proven reliability, strong dealer support, and essential safety equipment – even if it costs slightly more upfront. That’s why models like the Polo Vivo, Rio, and Grand i10 remain such dependable choices in the used market.”