Gauteng ready for matric exams with 100% invigilator coverage

Parents have been urged to create enabling environments for their children during matric exams.

Gauteng stands alone as the only province with 100% coverage of chief invigilators ahead of the National Senior Certificate examinations, setting the stage for credible results when the exams begin on 21 October.

The province has received clearance from State Security and Umalusi to proceed with the examinations. Enhanced security measures are in place to protect examination papers.

MEC for Education Matome Chiloane said the comprehensive preparation distinguishes Gauteng from other provinces, where 70% coverage is considered sufficient.

“We are the only one who have 100%. So when our results are extremely credible, and I always tell them that, that what we get is because we are certain that we’ve got 100% coverage of Muntiang,” Chiloane said on Sunday.

According to Chiloane, candidates will sign their pledge on 17 October at Fourways High School. All schools across the province will participate simultaneously.

The pledge commits learners to adhering to the examination code of conduct.

The examination period runs from 21 October to 27 November. Chiloane said early marking sessions are scheduled between 16 and 24 November. The main marking session will take place from 2 to 12 December.

The minister is expected to release national results by 12 January, with provincial results following on 13 January.

Pupils who qualify for rewrites have until 6 February to register. A special life orientation examination for pupils who have not yet written will take place on 14 October.

“So we are completely satisfied. Umalusi is satisfied, DBE is satisfied with our preparation,” Chiloane said.

The department has thoroughly prepared candidates on examination requirements. Pupils have been informed about arrival times, permitted materials and prohibited items.

Chiloane expressed confidence in candidates’ readiness to comply with examination regulations.

Gauteng maintains a strong track record with minimal incidents during examination periods.

“We have never really had any major incidents since we started as a province. Even last year, we were one of the few provinces with very few reported incidences,” Chiloane said. “So we are quite comfortable that even this academic year, we should be able to get the same from our children.”

ALSO READ: Two former GDE employees convicted of fraud and theft to be sentenced

Community urged not to disrupt schools

Chiloane made a passionate appeal to communities to refrain from disrupting schools during the examination period.

He emphasised that schools cannot resolve infrastructure and service delivery problems beyond their control.

“When there’s no water, we are not running water. When there’s no electricity, we are not Eskom. When there’s a problem with the road, we are not Johannesburg Road Agency or National Transport. So we’ve got nothing to do with the problems that they’re experiencing outside the school parameters,” he said.

The MEC recalled previous incidents where criminal elements broke into schools during examinations.

“We’ve had some very bad instances at some point where even criminal elements broke into the school while children were writing their examinations. But fortunately, those pupils were resilient. And that particular school managed to even get 100% pass rate, irrespective of those facts,” Chiloane said.

He appealed to communities to support schools and ensure nothing disrupts the examination process. Schools should be left alone to focus on helping learners succeed.

ALSO READ: 7 powerless years: Theft and vandalism leave technical school without electricity and water

Parental support crucial

Parents have been urged to create enabling environments for their children during this critical period.

Chiloane advised parents to minimise unnecessary household chores and provide emotional support.

“Let’s allow children to really be at their best. Support them, avoid giving them unnecessary chores, know, just this period, so that they can really pass through this headroom,” he said.

The department expects parents and communities to rally behind schools and pupils throughout the examination period.

Final preparations complete

Both Umalusi and the Department of Basic Education (DBE) have expressed satisfaction with Gauteng’s preparation.

The province is now focused on supporting pupils to concentrate and perform well during examinations.

“All we have now is to just support our children to really focus and do well in the examination period. And really let’s wish them well and keep them in our thoughts every term,” Chiloane said.

READ NEXT: GDE welcomes sentencing of fraudsters in ghost employee scheme