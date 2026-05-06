Kia Carens returns to South Africa as a well-devised diesel seven-seater

A runaway success in India, the Carens makes its local market comeback as Kia's new most affordable seven-seater.

Compared to its nameplate siblings, Picanto, Sorento and Sportage, the Carens isn’t as well known within the Kia product range.

On the comeback

While offered locally in its first two generations at the turn of the century to 2013, the gradual rise in compact SUVs sales and downturn in the briefly popular compact MPV segment, resulted in the Carens being axed before the third generation could arrive on local soil.

India’s more upmarket Carens Clavis serves as the base of for the South African variant. Picture: Charl Bosch

Introduced in its current fourth generation form towards the end of 2021, and long rumoured for South Africa, the Carens returns after a 13-year absence as a model different in focus from the first two generations.

Now made in India, the Carens fills the gap in Kia South Africa’s product range between the Seltos and Sportage as its most affordable seven-seater billed as a multi-utility vehicle or MUV instead of an MPV.

Sales hit

More interestingly, the South African example doesn’t use the normal Carens as a base, but rather the more upmarket Carens Clavis that debuted in India last year.

Devoid of the Clavis suffix, though, the Carens also doesn’t have the option of six seats as in India, but comes with seven-seats as standard.

Standard on the SX are diamond-cut two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Charl Bosch

Together with the “normal” Carens, no less than 277 000 units have been sold since sales started in 2022, giving it a 22% share of Kia India’s entire vehicle sales.

Using the same K2 platform as the Seltos, the official launch on the outskirts of Johannesburg around the Cradle of Humankind this week, surprised when taking into consideration the Carens’ seemingly now out of place powertrain option.

Diesel power as standard

Styled to resemble Kia’s all-electric EV family of products, the Carens comes to South Africa in a choice of three trim levels; LS, LX EX and the flagship SX driven at launch.

The unique aspect is that the entire range uses the familiar 1.5 CRDI turbodiesel engine powering the Seltos and sister brand Hyundai’s Alcazar.

Interior feels premium and built quality solid, however, the two-tone finish will require upkeeping to remain clean. Picture: Charl Bosch

A decision made at the beginning of the year when the final product was being devised, the unit makes 85kW/250Nm, and returns a claimed fuel consumption of five-litres per 100 km and 5.3 L/100 km based on the transmission.

In another unexpected move, the entry-level LS is offered exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox, thereby making it unique against the Carens’ immediate rivals. Starring on the rest of the line-up is a six-speed automatic.

Petrol not ruled out

The sole option for now attributed to providing the best balance between power and efficiency, a petrol option remains on the cards, but only if demand dictates it.

According to Kia South Africa CEO Paul Turnball, the turnaround time in the case of the petrol being approved, will take around two months.

Should this come fruition, the most likely option will be the 1.5 T-GDI from the Seltos GT-Line that produces 118kW/252Nm.

Dimensions

Measuring 4 550 mm long, 1 800 mm wide and 1 743 mm tall, the Carens has an SUV-rivalling 180 mm of ground clearance and a 2 780 mm long wheelbase.

With all seven-seats in use, the Carens offers 216-litres of luggage space. Picture: Charl Bosch

Strangely, no details surrounding luggage capacity was announced. In fact, some digging only reveals the volume with all seven-seats up at 216-litres.

Spec

On the specification front, Kia fitted the LS with faux alloy 16-inch wheels, electric mirrors, all-around electric windows, LED taillights and a combination of cloth and imitation leather upholstery.

Furthering its list of features is:

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

six-speaker sound system;

front armrest;

multi-function steering wheel;

height-adjustable driver’s seat;

eight-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

rear air-conditioning vents

Taking care of safety is six airbags, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, Electronic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist.

Stepping up to the LX brings not only the automatic gearbox, but also 17-inch alloy wheels, folding electric mirrors, roof rails, full imitation leather upholstery, cruise control and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

Along with the EX grade, the top-spec SX recieves a 12.3-inch infotainment system. Note the digital “rotating” panel for the climate control and audio system below the air vents. Picture: Charl Bosch

Building on the LX, the EX gets climate control, push-button start, a 12.3-inch infotainment display and rear parking sensors.

Completing the range, the SX swaps the conventional cruise control for Adaptive Cruise Control, the TFT instrument cluster for a 12-inch digital setup and the audio system for an eight-speaker Bose unit.

Also standard is:

heated front seats;

electrically adjustable driver’s seat;

ambient lighting;

360-degree surround-view camera system;

Lane Keep Assist;

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist;

Road Edge Detection;

Lane Follow Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Blind Spot Warning

The drive

The second of six models Kia will debut in South Africa this year, the first having been the Tasman bakkie, the short launch route of just under 100 km around the Cradle made for a largely positive outcome.

Given that the selected unit only had 131 km on its odometer, the engine hadn’t properly loosened up, yet felt similar to that of the Seltos.

Best described as adequate, the oil-burner is no fireball and as in the Seltos, comes with a linear instead of a torque walloping power delivery.

Driver’s seat has electric adjustability, but on the SX only. Picture: Charl Bosch

The upshot is its quietness and level of refinement, while the at same time being matched superbly to the slick and effortlessly shifting six-speed auto ‘box.

Just as impressive, built quality left little to be desired, as did the cabin’s ergonomics. However, as experienced in the Sportage, though, the dual display for the audio system and climate control will require familiarisation.

Working on a rotating basis, pushing the fan icon on the touch-sensitive display brings up the setting for the climate control, while the envelope represents the sound system.

Rear seat fold completely flat. Strangely, no capacity figure is known. Picture: Charl Bosch

As such, taking note of which display has been selected will be needed to avoid accidently increasing the temperature instead of the audio volume.

In addition, the two-tone black and beige interior finish, while airy and upmarket in appearance, will require a fair amount of upkeep to remain clean – especially the lower section of the dashboard, on the steering wheel and doors.

Aside from ducking and diving to avoid the myriad of potholes on the route, the Carens feels composed and the ride comfortable despite feeling a bit firm, most likely as result of the tyres having been pumped up.

Aiding entry into the third-row, the split second row folds and tumbles forward. Picture: Charl Bosch

Steering feel also impressed for a vehicle of this type, as did space in the second row. However, the lack of a central armrest will prove irksome for some. A pair of type-C USB ports are standard to go with the two offered at the front.

In terms of practicality, gaining access to the third row is made simple by the second-row folding and tumbling forward instead of only sliding.

Seated in third row was just as surprising as medium-sized adults will be accommodated for in relative comfort depending on the seating position of the second row from a legroom standpoint.

Conclusion

While shaking off its MPV persona will prove a challenge, the overall package presented by the Kia Carens is what ultimately counts. And one it excels in.

Harking back to roots and not being explicitly billed as an SUV will appease more, along with its standing as a heritage brand and not originating from the People’s Republic.

Combined with a proven drivetrain, no lack of features or practicality constraints, the Carens makes for a welcome return in a purposeful and well-devised manner more than deserving of a second glance.

Colours

In total, Kia offers six colour options:

Gravity Grey;

Pewter Olive;

Imperial Blue;

Ivory Silver Gloss;

Glacier White Pearl;

Aurora Black Pearl

Price

Included with the Carens’ price tag is a five-year/unlimited km warranty plus a three-year/45 000 km service plan.