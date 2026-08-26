iCaur giving 03T combustion help at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

03T REEV will become iCaur's second REEV or range-extending electric model in South Africa after the V27 that will also make its public debut at the Kyalami showpiece.

Having debuted as an EV-only offering this year, iCaur has confirmed the debut of a second range-extending model at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this weekend.

iCaur no longer EV only

Officially unveiled in Thailand as the Jaecoo J6T in June and at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show as the Chery J6T CSH in July, the model in question will wear the iCaur 03T REEV moniker as an alternative to the fully electric version available until now.

Set to be shown alongside the V27, the 03T REEV is likely to only go on sale next year, positioned between the electric variant and the V27.

Dimensions

While no official details were disclosed by iCaur South Africa, some digging has revealed the following.

03T REEV can be charged as a normal plug-in hybrid, or have its batteries topped up by the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine underneath its bonnet. Picture: Chery Indonesia

Seemingly based on the same platform as the electric 03T, the REEV has the following dimensions:

Length : 4 503mm;

: 4 503mm; Wheelbase : 2 783mm;

: 2 783mm; Height : 1 785mm;

: 1 785mm; Width: 1 950mm.

As such, and compared to the South African-spec electric 03T, it measures 70mm longer, 44mm taller, 34mm narrower and 68mm shorter on the wheelbase front.

REEV powertain

On the power front, the Thai-spec model can be had with two-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, with principal motivation coming from the same 33.6-kWh battery pack as in the V27.

In the two-wheel drive, the battery powers a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle, which develops 188kW/300Nm.

Developing 115kW/220Nm, the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine serves as a generator and is therefore not connected to the drive wheels.

While no combined output is known, iCaur Thailand claims an electric-only range of 190km, 800km with the combustion engine included, and 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds before topping out at 160km/h.

Interior hasn’t been altered extensively from the all-electric 03T. Picture: Chery Indonesia

In the case of the all-wheel drive, the battery pack and petrol engine’s outputs remain unchanged, however, a second electric motor, developing 132kW, sits on the front axle.

The dual-motor configuration translates to a total output of 320kW/505Nm, an electric-only range of 160km and a combined 750km with the combustion engine included.

As with the two-wheel drive, the 03T REEV AWD has a top speed of 160km/h, but will sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds.

In both instances, the REEV supports DC charging up to 100kW, which will require a waiting time of 20 minutes from 30-80%.

Stay tuned

Little changed from the EV 03T as per the images from autolifethailand.tv, the 03T REEV is expected to have significant prime premium over the EV when it goes on-sale in South Africa.

At present, the two-wheel drive is priced at R639 900 and at the 4WD at R699 900. As such, expect the REEV to possibly have a starting sticker around the R750 000 mark when it goes on sale.