Range-extending iCaur V27 to be unveiled at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

V27 will take over from the all-electric 03T as the brand's new flagship product, and first range-extending electric vehicle (REEV).

iCaur has confirmed that the range-extending electric V27 will make its official market unveiling in South Africa at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this weekend.

Approved for South Africa last year, the V27 is set to become the flagship iCaur model, and the first not to be an EV-only model. The retro-styled V27 will be positioned above the 03T in the brand’s product range, with pricing only expected to be revealed at the festival, which opens to the media on Thursday (27 August).

Fundamentals

Indirectly viewed as a stylistic “tribute” to the Defender 110, Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series and Isuzu Trooper, the V27 provides seating for five, with iCaur claiming up to 1 818 litres of boot space with the rear seats folded flat.

Styling pays to tribute to the Isuzu Trooper when viewed at the rear. Picture: iCaur

Dimensionally, the V27 is as follows:

Length : 5 055mm

: 5 055mm Wheelbase : 2 910mm

: 2 910mm Height : 1 984mm

: 1 984mm Width: 1 976mm

REEV motivation

Shown in right-hand drive specification at the Beijing Motor Show in April for right-hooking export markets, the V27’s range-extending electric or REEV powertrain consists of primary motivation coming from a 34.3kWh battery pack powering two electric motors.

Combined with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, whose 105kW/220Nm is used solely as a generator for the electric hardware, the setup develops a combined 339kW, which iCaur claims will result in the V27 getting from 0-100km/h in five seconds.

The claimed all-electric range is 150km and when combined with the combustion engine the range reaches 1 000km.

Known spec

While final specification is still to be confirmed, iCaur did indicate towards the end of the last year that the V27 will have the following on its list of standard features:

Interior is dominated by a 15.4-inch infotainment system. Picture: iCaur South Africa

heated and ventilated front seats;

15.4-inch infotainment system;

dual pane panoramic sunroof;

temperature-controlled front armrest;

15-speaker sound system;

ambient lighting;

fragrance dispenser;

Driver Attention Alert.

More soon

As mentioned, expect more details, including possible pricing, once the Kyalami Festival of Motoring opens to the public on Friday (28 August).