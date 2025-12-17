More details revealed of South Africa-bound iCaur V27

Retro-styled V27 will be the Chery-owned brand's first range extending electric vehicle in South Africa.

Confirmed earlier this year as heading to South Africa in 2026, Chery-owned iCar has released more details of the boxy V27 ahead of the start of sales in China in the first quarter of the new year.

Known so far

One of three models planned for South Africa, the others being the retro-styled V23 and all-electric 03T, the V27 made its first public showing in Dubai in August, before being shown again at Chery’s annual International User Summit in Wuhu the following month.

Set to be marketed under the renamed iCaur brand in South Africa, the V27 incorporates styling from the Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series at the front, while the rear resembles that of the last generation Isuzu Trooper to an extent.

Interior is dominated by a 15.4-inch infotainment system. Image: iCaur South Africa

Likely to become the flagship iCaur model above the V23, the V27 seats five and measures 5 055 mm long, 1 976 mm wide, 1 894 mm tall and 2 910 mm long on the wheelbase front.

Still to be fully detailed for South Africa, carnewschina.com reports the V27 will be equipped with a 23-speaker sound system, a 15.4-inch infotainment system, LiDAR, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and a digital instrument cluster recessed into the dashboard.

A brand first up front

Little known until now, up front, the V27 debuts what Chery calls its “Golden Range Extender” powertrain modelled around the familiar 1.5 T-GDI petrol engine.

Producing 105 kW on its own, the engine is mated to a 34.3-kWh battery pack powering a single or a pair of electric motors.

Rear-end styling mirrors that of the last generation Isuzu Trooper to an extent. Image: Charl Bosch

The engine serving largely as a generator for the electric hardware, the V27 outputs 184 kW in single motor rear-wheel drive guise, and 335 kW in dual-motor four-wheel drive form.

Accordingly, albeit based on China’s CLTC data, the V27 has a claimed all-electric range of 210 km and a combined of 1 200 km, this most likely being applicable to the single motor.

More later

Still to be priced in China, expect more details to emerge come the opening of pre-orders in the People’s Republic in mid-January.

