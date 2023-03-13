New Mercedes-AMG C43 keen to show why it’s still a proper AMG

Charl Bosch

While not immune from copping slack from enthusiasts or the media, Mercedes-AMG’s decision to head the electrified four-cylinder route with the latest W206 C63 and C43 has been particularly frown upon for reasons ranging from powertrain complexity, to a lack of sound models from Affalterbach have become known for.

Electricity, the replacement for displacement

Arguably more pressing is the notion of driving of an AMG C-Class resplendent with a badge signifying an engine greater than 2.0-litres and with at least six-cylinders.

As proved though with the move from the normally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 in the W204 C63 to the 4.0-litre bi-turbo bent-eight in the now discontinued W205 – a move equally viewed with discontent at the time – “outside mechanical assistance” can serve as a replacement for displacement.

Intakes on the rear bumper and quad exhaust outlets another exterior clue as to the real character of the C43.

While anticipation for the new C63 remains high, the three-pointed star’s AMG Driving Academy provided an effective preview two weeks ago when it unveiled the new C43 at a special track day event held at the Zwartkops Raceway on the outskirts of Pretoria.

Resuming its role as the most accessible AMG C-Class model, the C43 will, for South Africa, be available solely as a sedan without the estate bodystyle restricted to Europe.

The matter at heart

As with the C63, the point of content that is the 2.0-litre turbocharged M139 engine found in the A45 S and CLA 45 S resides underneath the bonnet, but without the rear axle mounted electric motor and plug-in hybrid capability.

Still ’43’, but with a new heart.

Instead, the replacement for the old C43’s 3.0-litre bi-turbo V6 pairs the four-cylinder with a 48-volt mild-hybrid belt-driven starter generator that adds an additional 10 kW for bursts as per the EQ Boost system.

Additionally furnished with an electrically driven turbocharger said to have been fine-tuned from Mercedes-AMG’s Formula 1 programme, the final result is a power output of 300 kW and torque figure of 500 Nm.

Compared to the V6, the figures represent an uptake of 13 kW and decrease of 20 Nm. According to Mercedes-AMG though, the electrified unit will still get the 1 840 kg C43 from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and to a top speed of 250 km/h, or 265 km/h when fitted with the optional AMG Driver’s Package.

AMG steering wheel trimmed as standard in Nappa leather, while AMG graphics and readouts have been integrated into the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.7-inch MBUX infotainment system.

As much as the figures will make for interesting reading once Road Test Editor Mark Jones is let loose at Gerotek, the immediate challenge that awaited the newcomer at Zwartkops was the soaked skidpad followed by a three-lap sprint around the track.

Subtly styled, dynamically surprising

Discreetly styled in un-AMG fashion with the only giveaways to its identity being the trademark Panamericana-grille, AMG front apron, AMG wheels from 18 to 20-inches and the new “TURBO ELECTRIFIED” badges that replace the “BITURBO V6” items on the front wings, a key talking, besides the engine, involved the new rear axle steering system.

A standard addition on the C43, along with the AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension and AMG Dynamic Select system with six modes, the setup offers three modes of its own; Comfort, Sport and Sport+, and according to Mercedes, can turn the wheels at up to 2.5-degrees while travelling below 100 km/h.

AMG seats can be trimmed Nappa leather or a combination of Artico man-made leathers and micro-fibres. Red seatbelts are standard though.

Above said speed, the turning angle is reduced to 0.7-degrees, but as three digit speeds were seldom eclipsed on the wettened pan that had been set-up in a gymkhana fashion, the full “feedback” was felt and for an impressive outcome.

While once again equipped with the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, the slaloming through the cones didn’t result in dramatic body-roll or a lack of grip. It was at the pair of turn-ins heading into the opposite direction that the system really showed its talents.

Besides the sharp steering, helped by the Dynamic Select system having been set to Sport+ beforehand, the C43, to quote the expression, turned on a dime with such ease and without resulting oversteer, again thanks to the 4Matic+ traction, when booting it.

Splashing through without loosing grip.

Unsurprisingly, it never broke traction, despite some colleagues’ best efforts, and felt nimble for its size without being hamstrung by its almost two-ton mass.

On track

Out on the track, things were a bit more expected. Again, with Sport+ selected, the C43 felt somewhat underpowered with a noticeable “slump” at the bottom of the rev-range.

Once on the boil though, it punched hard as only an AMG can, with the changes from the nine-speed MCT ‘box being fast and so adept that leaving it to its own devices rather than resorting to the paddle shifters seemed logical regardless of being on the track or road.

Rear wheel steering didn’t miss a beat on the wet skidpan.

Slamming on the anchors was equally impressive. For South Africa, Benz has fitted the C43 with a ventilated and perforated four-piston caliper design at the front and a single floating the rear, with respective disc sizes of 370 mm and 320 mm.

It is a configuration that works beautifully and while some will bemoan the lack of the V6 soundtrack, the pops and bangs now emitting from the AMG exhaust, similar to the A45 S, will leave a smile on many faces regardless of it being real, or indeed amplified through the speakers using acoustics.

Conclusion

While it is sure to remain a contentious issues unlikely to die down soon, the switch to four-cylinder hybrid power has taken away some of the C43’s prior characteristics, but added another as it adheres the principle of a sleeper or “Q-car” better than before.

No more BITURBO V6

Not drawing much attention to itself and appearing more like a C200 AMG Line if you don’t pay closer attention, it delivers when asked and besides being a good indication of what to expect from the C63, still worthy of being called an AMG.

Price

Locally made alongside the standard C-Class at Mercedes-Benz’s plant in East London where the C63 will also be manufactured, pricing for the C43 kicks-off at R1 608 810 and includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

More information on the C63 can be viewed at www.mercedes-benz.co.za.

