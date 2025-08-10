Ford Territory’s new Dark touch not a full segment black-out

Blue Oval's first special edition Territory adds a series of unique touches supposed to swing a black-out punch to its rivals.

Special edition models, or in the greater scheme of things, appearance packages, have dramatically increased in popularity in recent years despite often having no dynamic alterations or added power from the models they are based on.

Striking gold

In essence, style and the need to be different has become the biggest “want” to buyers, even if it requires forking out an additional premium.

NOW READ: Ford puts price on new Dark Edition attired Territory

And in recent years, Ford has capitalised on this with considerable success with the introduction of numerous aesthetically enhanced Rangers and Everests.

Titanium shine displaced

Revived last year as the long overdue replacement for the ill-fated Kuga, the Territory has now become the latest special edition recipient with the self-explanatory Dark Edition.

Sitting atop the local line-up above the previous range-topping Titanium, the joint venture model between the Blue Oval and China’s Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC), called the Equator Sport in the People’s Republic, gets a series of cosmetic and interior enhancements without any dynamic or mechanical alterations.

A total of four colours are offered, the depicted Ruby Red, arguably, contrasting the best.

Priced at R733 300, a modest premium of R7 300 over the Titanium, the Dark finds itself in a segment befitting of its nomenclature against not only comparative products from other legacy brands, but also from much cheaper products made by its countrymen.

Having amassed sales last year of 2 123 units last year, and looking set to improve on that with 1 828 units moved so far this year, the Territory Dark, admittedly, promised little in the way of massive gains from the mid-spec Trend and Titanium when it arrived for the usual seven-day test.

Possibly, but unconfirmed, the final fling for the pre-facelift model as the updated variants have already been launched in China and Brazil, the Territory Dark proved little changed from a driveability standpoint, but, unsurprisingly, not aesthetically.

Black-and-red work

Finished in a striking Ruby Red hue – one of four colours available – the Territory Dark does its name justice by adding a contrasting black roof, gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels and a black grille to the mix, along with black mirrors caps and a black finish at the base of the bumpers.

Territory Dark rides on gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels as standard.

The darkened theme is rounded off by a black front skidplate, black wheel arch cladding and roof rails, black window surrounds and a black finish for the Territory name script on the bootlid.

Although likely to raise the ire of some for being another black styling package, the applique works well in giving what has been a slightly generic looking Chinese SUV a sporty and upmarket look compared to the Titanium.

Black meets orange and ‘carbon’

Inside, the Territory Dark’s newly found flamboyant side continues as, apart from a black roofliner, Ford has replaced the tacky imitation wood veneer from the Titanium with faux carbon fibre and trimmed the seats in black leather.

Dark interior elements involve imitation carbon fibre, expanded leather and Cyber Orange stitch work.

The application of the latter continues on the dashboard and doors, with the final and most striking addition being the Ranger Wildtrak-derived Cyber Orange stitch work on the steering wheel, dash, doors and seats.

Additions that dramatically spruce the interior up, the Territory Dark keeps hold of the same dual 12.3-inch displays as the Titanium, but with a 360-degree surround-view camera system incorporated into the infotainment system for the first time.

Yes and no’s

Its interior having accumulated a reputation for being one of the most spacious in the segment, the initial sticky points highlighted at the Territory’s market launch continue.

While quality represents well with soft touch materials, the piano key black finish on the centre console remains a pain from a long-term practical standpoint, as does the lack of height adjustment on the driver’s seat allowing it to drop all the way down.

Infotainment system measures 12.3-inches, but lacks Ford’s SYNC software.

Noted on most other Chinese products as well, this means the driver sits too high and not “behind” the wheel, but rather “on top” of it similar to a forward control truck.

The added downside is the lack of a full instrument cluster view, even with the steering column set to its highest position.

As previously mentioned, the infotainment system doesn’t come with Ford’s SYNC software as this it not offered in China.

Physical controls still adorn the floating centre control, as does the rotary dial for the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Locally, the system has been configured for South Africa and as such, includes both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus type-C USB ports on the lower section of the console.

A system that works relatively well without the usual series of sub-menus, the Dark also keeps the physical buttons and volume dial, but not for the dual-zone climate control – this either requiring use of the screen or the touch-sensitive buttons recessed above the wireless smartphone charging pad.

As practical as ever

Although likely to take some time getting used to ergonomically, the lack of space-related complaints, head-and-legroom-wise, extends to the Territory Dark’s boot where the electric tailgate opens to reveal a sizable 448-litres of packing space.

With the rear seats dropped, space increases to 1 452-litres.

With the 60/40 split rear seats dropped, which had to be implemented to accommodate a stack of vintage car magazines, space increases to 1 452-litres.

The all-too familiar saga

Sporting the same list of features as the Titanium, bar the camera, the Territory Dark’s oil bits haven’t been where up front, the Ford-made 1.8-litre EcoBoost petrol engine develops an unchanged 138kW/318Nm.

Detuned by two kilowatts and two Newton Metres from the Middle East model as a result of our poor fuel quality, the unit is again mated to a rotary dial-activated seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox driving the front wheels.

It remains the Territory’s most contentious issue by virtue of the same typical Chinese vehicle throttle calibration mismatch with the gearbox.

Detuned for South Africa because of fuel quality, the Dark retains the 1.8 EcoBoost engine from the rest of the Territory range.

In isolation, the engine has satisfactory grunt and pulls strong, but is blighted by the slow reacting throttle that entices wheel spin once “connection” is made.

The knock-off is the gearbox becoming erratic and unable to be overridden as result of not only the rotary dial lacking a manual mode, but also the absence of paddle shifters.

Admittedly, while likely to get accustomed to over time, the main criticism remains the overly sharp brakes, the lifeless electric power steering and the laggy start/stop system that makes the throttle calibration saga even worse.

Fortunately, it can be switched off and because of Territory lacks the same overzealous array of safety and driver assistance systems as on other Chinese vehicles, fumbling through the infotainment to switch them off is eliminated altogether.

The drive

Once on the move, and with the engine/transmission foibles sorted out, the Territory Dark becomes a comfortable and refined cruiser, with little road and tyre noise intruding into the cabin.

Bizarrely, the ride felt on the firm side on anything but smooth tarmac, something not noticed on the usually poorly maintained roads of the Eastern Cape where the national launch took place.

Seats are trimmed in leather and feature the same Cyber Orange stitch work as on the dashboard, doors and steering wheel.

While the tyre size doesn’t differ from the Titanium, the soft suspension tended to “hit through” on a number of occasions during the week, resulting in a wallow aftershock.

Back on smoother surfaces brought the opposite as it felt composed and the ride pliant.

As is the case with most vehicles hailing from China, the Territory Dark lacks for little in rear passenger head-and-legroom.

As standard, the Dark has the same four driving modes as the rest of the Territory range; Eco, Normal, Sport and Mountain.

Left in the second-tier option for the majority of its stay over 405 km, fuel consumption, in mixed conditions, was to be expected of a Chinese vehicle with the indicated best consumption figure being a heavy 9.1 L/100 km.

Conclusion

Its reputation built on comfort and practicality, the rather tasteful Dark applique to the Ford Territory has, to a large degree, been a success for doing exactly what an appearance package should do.

Territory script has been given a black finish.

Driveability, while a smidgen better than some its countrymen, remains a sticking point and while the majority of buyers are unlikely to associate it as hailing from the People’s Republic based on its badge, the Black finds itself in tough company occupied by better equipped competition offering slightly more value for money.

NOW READ: Intentions clear: All-new Ford Territory stakes its claim