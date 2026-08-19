Four-wheel drive Isuzu MU-X becomes R150 000 cheaper

As with the D-Max on which it is based, the Thai-built MU-X now has four-wheel drive with its smallest engine.

Isuzu has built on the changes applied to the MU-X in May by making four-wheel drive available on the entry-level 1.9 litre turbodiesel engine for the first time.

1.9 with 4WD

A move that undercuts the previous all-paw gripping model, the 3.0 LS, by R150 000, the similarly trim level designated 1.9 is otherwise identical to its two-wheel drive sibling apart from the inclusion of low range transfer.

As such, the 1.9 LS 4×4 still produces 110kW/350Nm from the RZ4E-TC engine, which now goes to the rear or all four wheels through the six-speed automatic gearbox.

Compared to the rear-wheel drive, though, the 4×4 receives an underguard protection plate below the transfer case. Carried over is the locking rear differential.

Unchanged is the 2 100kg tow rating, the 235mm of ground clearance, 800mm wading depth, approach angle of 30 degrees, departure angle of 26 degrees and breakover angle of 24 degrees.

Spec

As with its sibling, the four-wheel drive LS’ spec sheet comprises:

18-inch alloy wheels;

auto-levelling bi-LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

LED fog lamps;

side-steps;

roof rails;

imitation partial leather upholstery;

multi-function steering wheel;

push-button start;

seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

electric front seats;

nine-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

two USB ports;

cruise control;

seven airbags;

front and rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

trailer sway control;

Multi-Collision Braking;

Brake Override Control;

Hill Start Assist; and

Hill Descent Control.

Colours

In total, eight colours are still offered:

Splash White;

Onyx Black;

Eiger Grey;

Dolomite White;

Mercury Silver;

Obsidian Grey;

Biarritz Blue; and

Red Spinel.

Price

An inclusion that ups the Thai-assembled MU-X range seven variants, the LS’ sticker price, as with the rest of the line-up, includes a five-year/120 000km warranty and a five-year/90 000km service plan.