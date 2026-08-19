Smart looking all-new VW T-Roc now up for order

Customers can secure the second-generation VW T-Roc now before the official market launch early in September 2026.

Positioned between the Taigo and Tiguan, the all-new T-Roc strengthens VW’s growing T-SUV family alongside the T-Cross, Taigo, Tiguan, Tayron and Touareg.

Combining expressive design, premium craftsmanship and advanced technology, the VW T-Roc raises the benchmark in the compact SUV segment.

And it does this while also delivering the quality, innovation and driving experience synonymous with VW badge.

Smart new look

The VW T-Roc introduces a more confident and athletic appearance, characterised by elongated proportions, sculptured surfaces and a wider stance.

Signature design elements include the distinctive silver “hockey stick” styling line extending from the A-pillar to the D-pillar.

It also has muscular rear shoulders and an all-new lighting signature that immediately distinguishes the T-Roc from every angle.

Standard LED headlights with separate daytime running lights and LED rear combination lamps contribute to a modern, premium appearance.

Selected derivatives feature VW’s innovative IQ. Light LED Matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist and full-width illuminated light strips at the front and rear.

The new digital instruments in the second-generation VW T-Roc are much larger than before. Picture: Supplied

All new interior

Inside, the all-new VW T-Roc takes a significant step forward in quality and sophistication. The cabin features an all-new dashboard design with premium soft-touch materials.

It has a clean, driver-focused layout and enhanced digital functionality inspired by VW’s latest generation of vehicles.

Wireless App-Connect, a multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles and VW’s latest Digital Cockpit create an intuitive and connected driving experience.

Also included as standard is a 10.3-inch infotainment system across the range.

Practicality remains a key strength of the VW T-Roc, offering comfortable accommodation for five occupants. Together with a generous 475 litre luggage compartment, this makes the car equally suited to everyday commuting and weekend adventures.

The revamped rear of the VW T-Roc is now even more distinctive and coupé like. Picture: Supplied

Advanced driver systems

Depending on the derivative, the new VW T-Roc offers an extensive range of advanced driver assistance systems.

Park Assist and a rear-view camera are standard features, while the optional IQ.DRIVE package further enhances safety and convenience with:

Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring,

Side Assist,

Rear Traffic Alert and an exit warning system,

Lane Keeping System with Traffic Jam Assist, and

Emergency Assist.

TSI engine

The VW T-Roc is offered with the 1.4 TSI 110kW engine mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. The engine develops 250Nm between 1500 and 3500rpm.

Full pricing and specification details will be announced closer to launch date.