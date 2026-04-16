On the way: South Africa-bound Jaecoo J5 previewed in the UK

J5 SHS has been approved for South Africa, however, an official launch date is still unknown.

Soon to arrive in South Africa, Jaecoo has provided an effective preview of the hybrid J5 by announcing pricing in the United Kingdom.

Completing the range

Joining the already available electric and conventional petrol variants, the J5 uses the same powertrain as what sister brand Omoda revealed in the South African-spec C5 earlier this month.

Debuting under the SHS or Super Hybrid System banner, the J5 combines the 1.5 T-GDI with a 1.83-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

J5 SHS will be offered in two derivatives in the UK. Picture: Omoda & Jaecoo UK

As with the C5 SHS, the setup develops 165 kW and likely, 310 Nm of torque instead of the South African-spec‘s 295 Nm.

According to Omoda & Jaecoo UK, the claimed range is 1 047 km when taking the electric hardware and combustion engine into account.

The claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time is 7.9 seconds, with the amount of twist going to the front wheels through a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Spec

In the UK, the two trim levels will be offered; Pure and Luxury, with specification consisting of dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and electric, heated and ventilated front seat.

The portrait-style 13.2-inch infotainment system is standard on both J5 SHS derivatives. Picture: Omoda & Jaecoo UK

Other items include ambient lighting, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, a 13.2-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a suite of unspecified safety and driver assistance tech.

Colours

In total, Omoda & Jaecoo UK has confirmed five colour options:

Granite White;

Basalt Black;

Graphite Grey;

Copper Green;

Lazuli Blue

South Africa next?

Now available for ordering, with delivers starting from the third quarter, pricing starts at £26 270 for the Pure and at £29 765 – these amounting to R582 984 and R660 545 when directly converted and without taxes.

Locally, the J5 range starts at R339 900 for the entry-level Core and ends at R479 900 for the flagship Inferno.

As such, the SHS will seemingly plug the gap between the latter and the most affordable J7, which carries a sticker of R519 900.

For the moment, Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa is still to confirm an official launch date.