Prices revealed as Jetour plugs T1 and T2 into South Africa

South Africa is the first global right-hand drive market to receive any plug-in hybrid Jetour model.
The confirmation made last week, Jetour has released pricing of its plug-in hybrid T1 and T2.
Getting it first
Officially called i-DM, the pair become the new flagship variants of their respective ranges, of which a total of 5 000 units have been sold since sales started in October last year.
Unveiled at the gala launch in Pretoria on Tuesday evening (14 April), the roll-out makes South Africa the first right-hand drive market to receive any Jetour i-DM product,
Based on the flagship Odyssey trim grades, both are also two-wheel drive in spite of the availability of all-wheel drive in China where the i-DM is marketed under the Shanhai moniker.
T1
Aesthetically, the T1 i-DM’s differences from the petrol variant consists of model specific 19-inch alloy wheels, a four leaf clover design for the LED headlights, PHEV badges on the C-pillars and a i-DM badge on the tailgate.
At the front, the block letter Jetour badge on the grille has been replaced by a series of stripes, which retain the illumination optic.
Inside, the interior is largely identical to the petrol, apart from hybrid specific graphics within the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the 15.6-inch infotainment display.
The standard colour is black imitation with orange inserts and stitch work.
Power
On the power front, the i-DM uses the same 1.5 T-GDI engine as the entry-level petrol T2, but with outputs reduced from 125kW/270Nm to 100kW/220Nm.
Paired to it is a 18.4-kWh battery pack powering a single 150kW/310Nm electric motor.
The result is a combined 250kW/530Nm, an all-electric range of 100km and a total of 1 200km with the combustion engine included.
Supporting DC charging up to 50kW will require a waiting time of 27 minutes from 30-80% and three hours using a conventional AC outlet.
As standard, the T1 i-DM supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) up to 3.3kW.
Replacing the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is a single-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).
Colours
In total, the T1 i-DM has a choice of five colours;
- Glacier White;
- Titan Silver;
- Onyx Black;
- Sand Gold;
- Aqua Green.
T2
Sitting at the top of the range above the Dark Knight, the T2’s exterior changes include i-DM specific 20-inch alloy wheels, an i-DM badge on the tailgate and, as on the T1, a second flap on the rear wing hiding the charging port.
Inside, the T2 receives the same readouts and graphics on the instrument cluster and infotainment system as the T1, but adds a 12-speaker Sony sound system and four driving modes.
The standard interior colour is black imitation leather with red accents and stitch work.
Power
Up front, the T2 i-DM combines the same 1.5 T-GDI engine and battery pack as the T1, with two smaller batteries; a 75kW/170Nm unit at the front and a 90kW/220Nm at the rear.
Combined, the T2 i-DM outputs 265kW/610Nm, which means an all-electric range of 90km and total of 1 200km with the combustion engine included.
Charging times and V2L is identical to the T1
, however, the DHT now has three –speeds instead of one.
Colour options are also identical to those of the T1.
Price
Included with both i-DM’s price tag is the following:
- seven-year/200 000 km warranty;
- seven-year/75 000 km service plan;
- 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty;
- eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty
- AC charger
The first 100 T1 and T2 i-DM buyers will also get charger installation support with R5 000 and an EV charging gift card worth R5 000.
A further extra is a tyre inflator and seal kit on the T1 only worth R1 500 and a 20% discount on all Jetour approved accessories – again for the first 100 buyers only.
T1
- T1 1.5 T-GDI Edge DCT – R514 900
- T1 1.5 T-GDI Aspire DCT – R544 900
- T1 2.0 T-GDI Xplora XWD DCT – R594 900
- T1 2.0 T-GDI Odyssey XWD DCT – R634 900
- T1 i-DM – R689 900
T2
- T2 1.5 T-GDI Aspire DCT – R569 200
- T2 2.0 T-GDI Xplora XWD DCT – R639 900
- T2 2.0 T-GDI Odyssey XWD DCT – R679 900
- T2 2.0 T-GDI Dark Knight XWD DCT – R704 900
- T2 i-DM – R779 900
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