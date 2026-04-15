Prices revealed as Jetour plugs T1 and T2 into South Africa

South Africa is the first global right-hand drive market to receive any plug-in hybrid Jetour model.

The confirmation made last week, Jetour has released pricing of its plug-in hybrid T1 and T2.

Getting it first

Officially called i-DM, the pair become the new flagship variants of their respective ranges, of which a total of 5 000 units have been sold since sales started in October last year.

Unveiled at the gala launch in Pretoria on Tuesday evening (14 April), the roll-out makes South Africa the first right-hand drive market to receive any Jetour i-DM product,

Based on the flagship Odyssey trim grades, both are also two-wheel drive in spite of the availability of all-wheel drive in China where the i-DM is marketed under the Shanhai moniker.

T1

Aesthetically, the T1 i-DM’s differences from the petrol variant consists of model specific 19-inch alloy wheels, a four leaf clover design for the LED headlights, PHEV badges on the C-pillars and a i-DM badge on the tailgate.

Unique to the i-DM are the 19-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Charl Bosch

At the front, the block letter Jetour badge on the grille has been replaced by a series of stripes, which retain the illumination optic.

Inside, the interior is largely identical to the petrol, apart from hybrid specific graphics within the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the 15.6-inch infotainment display.

At first glance, the interior is near identical to that of the petrol T1. Picture: Charl Bosch

The standard colour is black imitation with orange inserts and stitch work.

Power

On the power front, the i-DM uses the same 1.5 T-GDI engine as the entry-level petrol T2, but with outputs reduced from 125kW/270Nm to 100kW/220Nm.

Paired to it is a 18.4-kWh battery pack powering a single 150kW/310Nm electric motor.

The T1 i-DM has a claimed range of 100 km and supports DC charging up to 50 kW. Picture: Charl Bosch

The result is a combined 250kW/530Nm, an all-electric range of 100km and a total of 1 200km with the combustion engine included.

Supporting DC charging up to 50kW will require a waiting time of 27 minutes from 30-80% and three hours using a conventional AC outlet.

i-DM is set apart from the normal petrol T1 range by, amongst others, a PHEV badge on the C-pillars. Picture: Charl Bosch

As standard, the T1 i-DM supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) up to 3.3kW.

Replacing the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is a single-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Colours

In total, the T1 i-DM has a choice of five colours;

Glacier White;

Titan Silver;

Onyx Black;

Sand Gold;

Aqua Green.

T2

Sitting at the top of the range above the Dark Knight, the T2’s exterior changes include i-DM specific 20-inch alloy wheels, an i-DM badge on the tailgate and, as on the T1, a second flap on the rear wing hiding the charging port.

The Plug-in hybrid T2 also carries the i-DM moniker. Picture: Charl Bosch

Inside, the T2 receives the same readouts and graphics on the instrument cluster and infotainment system as the T1, but adds a 12-speaker Sony sound system and four driving modes.

i-DM badge, unique 20-inch alloy wheels and a second flap for the charging port differentiates the T2 i-DM from the normal petrol variant. Picture: Charl Bosch

The standard interior colour is black imitation leather with red accents and stitch work.

Power

Up front, the T2 i-DM combines the same 1.5 T-GDI engine and battery pack as the T1, with two smaller batteries; a 75kW/170Nm unit at the front and a 90kW/220Nm at the rear.

Interior has not been changed much, at first glance, from the petrol T2. Picture: Charl Bosch

Combined, the T2 i-DM outputs 265kW/610Nm, which means an all-electric range of 90km and total of 1 200km with the combustion engine included.

Charging times and V2L is identical to the T1 , however, the DHT now has three – speeds instead of one.

T2 i-DM supports DC charging up to 50 kW, with a claimed all-electric range of 90km. Picture: Charl Bosch

Colour options are also identical to those of the T1.

Price

Included with both i-DM’s price tag is the following:

seven-year/200 000 km warranty;

seven-year/75 000 km service plan;

10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty;

eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty

AC charger

The first 100 T1 and T2 i-DM buyers will also get charger installation support with R5 000 and an EV charging gift card worth R5 000.

A further extra is a tyre inflator and seal kit on the T1 only worth R1 500 and a 20% discount on all Jetour approved accessories – again for the first 100 buyers only.

T1

T1 1.5 T-GDI Edge DCT – R514 900

T1 1.5 T-GDI Aspire DCT – R544 900

T1 2.0 T-GDI Xplora XWD DCT – R594 900

T1 2.0 T-GDI Odyssey XWD DCT – R634 900

T1 i-DM – R689 900

T2