Motoring

Home » Motoring

Prices revealed as Jetour plugs T1 and T2 into South Africa

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

8 minute read

15 April 2026

06:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

South Africa is the first global right-hand drive market to receive any plug-in hybrid Jetour model.

Jetour prices T1 i-DM in South Africa

Plug-in hybrid T1 i-DM now tops the Jetour T1 range. Picture: Charl Bosch

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The confirmation made last week, Jetour has released pricing of its plug-in hybrid T1 and T2.

Getting it first

Officially called i-DM, the pair become the new flagship variants of their respective ranges, of which a total of 5 000 units have been sold since sales started in October last year.

Unveiled at the gala launch in Pretoria on Tuesday evening (14 April), the roll-out makes South Africa the first right-hand drive market to receive any Jetour i-DM product,

Based on the flagship Odyssey trim grades, both are also two-wheel drive in spite of the availability of all-wheel drive in China where the i-DM is marketed under the Shanhai moniker.

T1

Aesthetically, the T1 i-DM’s differences from the petrol variant consists of model specific 19-inch alloy wheels, a four leaf clover design for the LED headlights, PHEV badges on the C-pillars and a i-DM badge on the tailgate.

Jetour prices T1 i-DM in South Africa
Unique to the i-DM are the 19-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Charl Bosch

At the front, the block letter Jetour badge on the grille has been replaced by a series of stripes, which retain the illumination optic.

Inside, the interior is largely identical to the petrol, apart from hybrid specific graphics within the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the 15.6-inch infotainment display.

Jetour prices T1 i-DM in South Africa
At first glance, the interior is near identical to that of the petrol T1. Picture: Charl Bosch

The standard colour is black imitation with orange inserts and stitch work.

Power

On the power front, the i-DM uses the same 1.5 T-GDI engine as the entry-level petrol T2, but with outputs reduced from 125kW/270Nm to 100kW/220Nm.

Paired to it is a 18.4-kWh battery pack powering a single 150kW/310Nm electric motor.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jetour prices T1 i-DM in South Africa
The T1 i-DM has a claimed range of 100 km and supports DC charging up to 50 kW. Picture: Charl Bosch

The result is a combined 250kW/530Nm, an all-electric range of 100km and a total of 1 200km with the combustion engine included.

Supporting DC charging up to 50kW will require a waiting time of 27 minutes from 30-80% and three hours using a conventional AC outlet.

Jetour prices T1 i-DM in South Africa
i-DM is set apart from the normal petrol T1 range by, amongst others, a PHEV badge on the C-pillars. Picture: Charl Bosch

As standard, the T1 i-DM supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) up to 3.3kW.

Replacing the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is a single-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Colours

In total, the T1 i-DM has a choice of five colours;

  • Glacier White;
  • Titan Silver;
  • Onyx Black;
  • Sand Gold;
  • Aqua Green.

T2

Sitting at the top of the range above the Dark Knight, the T2’s exterior changes include i-DM specific 20-inch alloy wheels, an i-DM badge on the tailgate and, as on the T1, a second flap on the rear wing hiding the charging port.

Pricing revealed of plug-in hybrid Jetour T2
The Plug-in hybrid T2 also carries the i-DM moniker. Picture: Charl Bosch

Inside, the T2 receives the same readouts and graphics on the instrument cluster and infotainment system as the T1, but adds a 12-speaker Sony sound system and four driving modes.

Pricing revealed of plug-in hybrid Jetour T2
i-DM badge, unique 20-inch alloy wheels and a second flap for the charging port differentiates the T2 i-DM from the normal petrol variant. Picture: Charl Bosch

The standard interior colour is black imitation leather with red accents and stitch work.

Power

Up front, the T2 i-DM combines the same 1.5 T-GDI engine and battery pack as the T1, with two smaller batteries; a 75kW/170Nm unit at the front and a 90kW/220Nm at the rear.

Pricing revealed of plug-in hybrid Jetour T2
Interior has not been changed much, at first glance, from the petrol T2. Picture: Charl Bosch

Combined, the T2 i-DM outputs 265kW/610Nm, which means an all-electric range of 90km and total of 1 200km with the combustion engine included.

Charging times and V2L is identical to the T1, however, the DHT now has threespeeds instead of one.

Pricing revealed of plug-in hybrid Jetour T2
T2 i-DM supports DC charging up to 50 kW, with a claimed all-electric range of 90km. Picture: Charl Bosch

Colour options are also identical to those of the T1.

Price

Included with both i-DM’s price tag is the following:

  • seven-year/200 000 km warranty;
  • seven-year/75 000 km service plan;
  • 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty;
  • eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty
  • AC charger

The first 100 T1 and T2 i-DM buyers will also get charger installation support with R5 000 and an EV charging gift card worth R5 000.

A further extra is a tyre inflator and seal kit on the T1 only worth R1 500 and a 20% discount on all Jetour approved accessories – again for the first 100 buyers only.

T1

  • T1 1.5 T-GDI Edge DCT – R514 900
  • T1 1.5 T-GDI Aspire DCT – R544 900
  • T1 2.0 T-GDI Xplora XWD DCT – R594 900
  • T1 2.0 T-GDI Odyssey XWD DCT – R634 900
  • T1 i-DM – R689 900

T2

  • T2 1.5 T-GDI Aspire DCT – R569 200
  • T2 2.0 T-GDI Xplora XWD DCT – R639 900
  • T2 2.0 T-GDI Odyssey XWD DCT – R679 900
  • T2 2.0 T-GDI Dark Knight XWD DCT – R704 900
  • T2 i-DM – R779 900

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

hybrid Jetour Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Ramaphosa appoints Roelf Meyer as SA’s new ambassador to US
South Africa Was Starlink offered empowerment pathway to get into SA?
News Public Protector clears Ramaphosa over Steenhuisen’s Oval Office remarks
Weather Weather alert: Yellow level 2 storm warning issued for four provinces
South Africa Elon Musk alleges bribery plot in SA Starlink licence battle

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News