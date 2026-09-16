Jaecoo J5 enters hybrid war against Corolla Cross and Omoda C5

Apart from the Chery Tiggo Cross CSH Comfort, Jaecoo SHS is the most affordable.

The Jaecoo J5 SUV range this month joined the new energy vehicle revolution with the introduction of the self-charging hybrid SHS (Super Hybrid System) model.

At a price of R459 900, the Jaecoo J5 SHS will give its direct rivals a real run for their money. It undercuts sister Chery brand Omoda’s C5 SHS by R20 000, as well the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV which starts at R506 100.

The Chery Tiggo Cross CSH starts at a cheaper price of R439 900 for the Comfort model, but the flagship Elite is R10 000 more at R469 900.

Jaecoo J5 gets turbo boost

In terms of power, the J5 like the C5 benefits from a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is hooked up to 1.83kWh battery pack and single electric motor. The powertrain’s combined outputs are 165kW of power and 295Nm of torque, which is similar to the Omoda C5 SHS.

The Chery Tiggo Cross features a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Combined with the electric system, the CSH makes 150kW/310Nm.

South Africa’s best-selling new energy vehicle, the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV, is powered by 1.8-litre naturally aspirated engine hooked up to an electric system. The end result is a more modest total of 90kW of power and 142Nm of torque.

Fuel consumption

The figure of particular interest for buyers in this segment will be fuel consumption. Here the Corolla Cross leads the pack with a claimed number of 4.3 litres per 100km. Fitted with a 36-litre fuel tank, it has a claimed range of 837km.

The Jaecoo J5 SHS sips 5.3 litres per 100km. This will ensure a 980km range from it 51-litre tank.

Omoda claims that the C5 will get 4.9L/100km, giving a range of over a 1 000km on its 51-litre tank.

The Chery Tiggo Cross CSH sips 5.4 litres per 100km. This will ensure a range of 944km on its 51-litre tank.