Tipped-to-be-named Kia Tasman bakkie heading for 2024 reveal

Diesel-only body-on-frame Hilux and Ranger will only enter production in 2025.

Having flown under the radar ever since the uncovering of clearer spy images in May, Kia’s highly awaited Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger rival has re-entered the spotlight admits a new report confirming 2025 as the year in which production will commence.

So far

On the drawing board since 2019, but delayed numerous times and even branded not important by executives, the new bakkie, which reports have alleged will be called Tasman, will make its world debut next year and go on-sale in South Korea in the first half of 2025.

Known until now by its internal moniker, TK, the Tasman, in complete opposite to Kia’s sister brand Hyundai’s Santa Cruz, will ride on a body-on-frame platform reportedly shared with the Mohave SUV, and debut as a double cab with a single cab expected to follow at a later stage.

In breaking the latest claims supposedly made by local market representatives, Australia’s drive.com.au states that development is progressing and and that several prototypes are known to be in circulation with alleged different styling depending on the test mule.

Branded a “sensitive topic with no clear direction” by former Kia Australia Chief Operating Officer Damien Meredith two years ago, the Tasman will have significant input from Down Under related to its suspension tuning and off-road performance.

Diesel only

Besides its platform switch from the unibody Santa Cruz, which will eventually result in a claimed payload of 1 000 kg and towing capacity of 3 500 kg, the Tasman will derive motivation from a turbodiesel engine as opposed to a turbo-petrol.

Clearest images to date of the Tasman, known internally as the TK. Image: autospy.net

Referred to in uncovered dealer information as a “genuine and serious rival” for the Ranger and Hilux following the first spy image leaks last year, the speculated oil-burning powerunits currently involve two options; the 2.2 powering the Sorento and the 3.0-litre V6 that makes 191kW/560Nm in the Mohave.

Transmissions will likely involve an eight-speed automatic, as well as a six-speed manual on lower-end models. Four-wheel-drive is expected to be offered as an option on certain models depending on the market and trim level.

South Africa’s position well-known

While Kia has not, officially, commented on Drive’s claims, what is known is that the Tasman is strongly being considered for South Africa after CEO Gary Scott told The Citizen three years ago that “if it becomes available in the global line-up, it will come to South Africa”.

As such, expect speculation to mount further leading over the coming months and into 2024.

